5 People Who Could Be Blamed For Monday Night Raw Going Down Hill

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Dec 2018

Who is to blame for Monday Night Raw's downfall?
While The WWE Universe has one particular superstar in mind when thinking about the huge ratings dip that Monday Night Raw has taken lately, there are actually multiple people to blame for Raw's downfall. Beyond that, some of the people that are responsible for the disaster that is Raw right now aren't even superstars!

With that being said and WWE continuing to try to get fans interested in Raw again, let's take a look at the people that are truly to blame for The Raw brand's downfall. As always, let us know your thoughts in comments below and be sure to tell us who you think is responsible for the downfall of Monday Night Raw

#5 Baron Corbin

Making Monday Night Raw better starts with getting rid of Baron Corbin.
Let's be honest here

This guy is just plain unlikable. In fact, he's that rare heel character that can't back up his own words and has to rely on others to get by. Beyond that, his character is extremely bland and his microphone work leaves much to be desired. If nothing else, maybe an authority storyline was a good idea, but Baron Corbin wasn't the right person for the job.

Think about it! There is nothing about Corbin that screams threatening and again, he has to rely on his henchmen or a biased referee to do his dirty work. In the end, Corbin as a General Manager doesn't work for several reasons and while the storyline that was chosen for him has a little to do with it, so does his lacklustre personality and inability to connect with the audience.

Hopefully, Baron Corbin will be gone soon and another authority figure can take shape in his place. As for where that leaves Corbin remains to be seen and will most likely result in him going back to the active roster, but WWE could try to find another role for him or even move him over to SmackDown Live if they want to.

