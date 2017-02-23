5 People who could induct Kurt Angle into Hall of Fame

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 15:55 IST

Angle will headline this year’s Hall of Fame class

Kurt Angle may well be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. You can deny it, you can offer other options and you can moan all you like - but he's definitely in the running. The Olympic gold medalist has a string of accomplishments to his name in the world of professional wrestling, but the most staggering thing is that all of his Championships pale in comparison to his actual in-ring ability.

For some Superstars, it's the character that turns you into a legend, but in Kurt's case, it was a mixture of both his character work and his wrestling talent. Everything he said on the mic had a meaning and a purpose, which meant that he was always able to back it up in the ring.

He was diverse, charismatic and genuinely cared about the business. He's the perfect choice for a Hall of Fame headliner, and the only question remaining is who will induct him in Orlando?

There are actually a number of candidates for this honour, mainly because Angle was such an influential figure. From bosses behind the scenes to fellow wrestlers, it's no surprise that we probably won't know the identity of this person until a week or so before the induction ceremony.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five people who could induct Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Lesnar and Angle had some absolute wars

Come on, these guys main evented WrestleMania together for goodness sake. Over the years, Brock and Kurt were rumoured to be quite close backstage, which is saying something when you consider how many friends Lesnar tends to have.

They created magic together in the ring on more than one occasion, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Beast induct Kurt in Orlando.

Obviously, Brock isn't a massive fan of speaking his mind, especially on a stage like this, but given how comfortable he was at the UFC 200 press conferences he had to attend, we think he'd be able to pull it off. Whether or not Kurt would want Brock to be the man who inducts him remains to be seen, but their bond is something that we'd like to see spoken about in more detail.

