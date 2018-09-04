5 people you may not have realized were doing DDP YOGA

Diamond Dallas Page at the Slamdance Cinema Club Screening Of "Resurrection Of Jake The Snake"

A complete fitness system that is free of running, jumping and lifting, DDP YOGA provides workouts that anyone can do, no matter their age, athletic background, or current level of health. The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake documentary -- as starring wrestlers Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall -- was proof of how DDP YOGA changes lives, and how work ethic and commitment to changing one's mindset can help just about anyone get to where they want to be.

The roots of DDP YOGA -- or DDPY, for short -- go back to the late 1990s when Diamond Dallas Page was still an active full-time wrestler in need of some immediate physical therapy. The program itself has been commercially available for more than a decade, but finally hit the masses in recent years thanks to high-profile exposure from the likes of the New York Times and HBO's Real Sports.

Also helping the DDP YOGA cause were the endorsements of many wrestlers, including Chris Jericho, A.J. Styles, Goldust, Austin Aries, Sami Zayn, Zack Ryder, Mick Foley, Santino Marella, John Morrison, The Miz, William Regal, and Drew McIntyre. But there have been plenty of other high-profile people doing DDPY. Below and on the following pages are some of them.

#1 Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez at the 10th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

A 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez is also known to be a life-long fan of both WWE and lucha libre. Notably, Velasquez gave Brock Lesnar one of his 3 UFC losses.

Velasquez was recently on-site for some training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which included a DDPY session led by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page himself. Said Velasquez of his time spent in Orlando: “My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

Footage from a video published to WWE.com actually shows Velasquez in the midst of a DDPY workout. Rumor has it that other high-profile MMA athletes, including Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne and Shayna Baszler have also been down with the DDPY cause, although social media posts have not yet come out confirming this.

