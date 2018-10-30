5 Pitches to make Survivor Series better

WWE announced the clash between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2018.

Survivor Series is one of WWE's flagship pay-per-views. Other than Royal Rumble, it is the only big four PPVs to have a gimmick match. The traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination match is one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

Earlier, the last big four PPV of the calendar year had some regular clashes with two or three themed ties. However, after the brand split in 2016, WWE is advertising Survivor Series as a bragging right PPV in which RAW goes head to head against SmackDown Live.

This year, Survivor Series will be held on Staples Center in Los Angeles on 18th of November. That means the battle of brands has less than two weeks to build up since WWE's entire focus is on WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The only confirmed match so far is the battle of women's champions.

RAW woman's champion Ronda Rousey will take on SmackDown woman's champion Becky Lynch. With just two weeks to build a coherent storyline for Survivor Series, the event would be one of the most overlooked PPVs of the year after Backlash. Thus, to make the PPV more interesting, here are some ideas WWE should implement.

#5 Have something at stake

The Survivor Series victor could be given the right to have the WrestleMania main event.

Survivor Series in last two years has been just about the bragging rights. Thus, even though the build-up was great, the event did not change anything. So it would be brilliant if WWE were to put something at stake.

Figure Four weekly's Bryan Alvarez once suggested that the brand which emerges victorious can choose to have their members enter from number 16 to 30 in the subsequent Royal rumble whereas the losing brand's members should enter from number 1 to 15.

WWE could even put the WrestleMania main event at stake. The marquee match from the winning brand gets to main event WrestleMania 35. Such suggestions can only make the PPV more intriguing.

