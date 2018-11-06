5 Plot Developments : RAW after Crown Jewel

Ambrose attacked Rollins after his tag team titles loss against the Authors of Pain

With a disastrous and controversial event finally done and dusted, WWE looks forward to start the build for the last Big 4 PPV of the year, Survivor Series. RAW had to bear the fallout of Crown Jewel and also quickly start building teams for Survivor Series, which is just two weeks away.

Brock Lesnar's Universal title win was the focal point heading into the show. We all knew that Corbin was going to be laid down by the Monster Among Men. Also, Ziggler was due to address his World Cup finals loss.

RAW's Twitter feed also put up a spoiler that RAW's tag titles changed hands, which furthers the Rollins-Ambrose feud.

With all the expectations, RAW didn't live up to the hype that a fallout show should have, moreover when Survivor Series is just two weeks away.

Lets look on how the stories progressed through this week of RAW.

#5 A monster has been unleashed

This is absolute MAYHEM! @BraunStrowman has torn through the security team and is after @BaronCorbinWWE on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/xUszlzgj0E — WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2018

After Roman's shocking announcement a few weeks back, the Universal title triple threat match became a one on one match for the vacant title. It seemed like Braun Strowman would finally be getting his hands on the title after he turned face to fill Roman's spot.

Constable Corbin made an appearance before the match even started and hit Strowman with the title, which gave Lesnar the upper hand. After six F-5s, Strowman was pinned for the second time by Lesnar.

Everyone knew that this would spell disaster for Corbin, as Strowman won't let him roam free until he gets his revenge. Ask Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

The show started with all the superstars out on the ramp while Corbin addressed his plans for Survivor Series with his security guards protecting him.

After his announcements, Braun Strowman arrived to the ring and cleared the security personnel while Corbin ran off. Strowman chased him on to the backstage area until he escaped the building.

This could be a nice little fun feud for Strowman with an authority figure until he gets another shot at the Universal title. And who doesn't want to see Constable Corbin getting beat up?

