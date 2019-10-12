5 points that prove that WWE is handling Braun Strowman the Big Show way

Braun Strowman seems to be following in the footsteps of fellow giant The Big Show

Big Show has been one of WWE’s longest-tenured employees, and the larger than life athlete has given all he’s got to make sure his services towards the company have been top-notch.

Show has had some big matches during his career against big men including Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, The Undertaker, and Braun Strowman. Strowman is another Superstar who has managed to match the size and strength not only of Big Show, but also that of many of the other such Superstars.

The Monster Among Men is arguably the most athletic giant WWE has seen in a long time, and he has managed to pull off some memorable spots in the past five years for the company.

However, Strowman has only won two RAW Tag Team Championships with both reigns lasting a short while and has no singles titles to his name till now.

With the way the Superstar has been booked during 2019, it seems like the company is making him the next Big Show.

In this article, we will look at 5 things which prove the claim that the company is booking Strowman the same way as they booked Big Show.

#1 Team players

Both men have formed many unlikely tag teams

Time after time we’ve seen big Superstars and tag teams chew on more than they can swallow and get themselves into difficult situations. At times, Superstars look for partners who can help them get out of those situations and they usually turn to the bigger guys for help.

Big Show has shown up whenever men like Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and similar Superstars have landed themselves in trouble or are up against the odds, and evened out those odds.

Strowman has been playing the same character on television for some time now and has assisted Finn Balor, Ricochet as well as Seth Rollins in big moments and matches.

Not only that, but both men have also been a regular feature for their respective brands during traditional Survivor Series matches during their time.

Their worth in tag teams and for intimidating other Superstars has been extremely high throughout their career, but nothing much has materialized for them in singles action.

