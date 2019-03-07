×
5 Points to note from WWE NXT- Main roster superstars compete & more!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.41K   //    07 Mar 2019, 11:24 IST

One of the best episodes of NXT in recent memory
One of the best episodes of NXT in recent memory

This week's episode of NXT went well over the usual run time. And yet, it did not feel long and stretched out. Yes, that's exactly how good this week's episode was. After all, it was the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The show began with chants of 'NXT' midway through the first match. And in what was poetic justice through and through, the final match also had chants of 'NXT', because of its frantic, breakneck pace. Like I remarked to my colleagues, this could have been a WWE NXT TakeOver show.

I'd love to hear your thoughts about this week's episode of NXT, especially about the in-ring action. Do you feel it was worthy of all the hype I've heaped upon it?

Voice your opinions in the comments section.

#5 Ricochet and Aleister Black kick things off in grand style

Ricochet and Aleister Black make for a very unlikely pairing. One man is a human highlight reel who can do things that the mind cannot even conceive. The other is a man who follows the path of darkness, whose Black Mass spin kicks can conceivably end almost any match.

The twosome took on the team of Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and all four men pulled their weight and then some during the course of the highly explosive contest. There was no way that Ricochet and Aleister Black were going to lose this match, considering how much momentum they have on RAW and SmackDown Live at the moment.

Those higher up definitely see a lot of value and merit in having Aleister Black and Ricochet as a unit, so they may even go on to win the whole thing. Would you like to see them as winners of the cup?


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Street Profits Undisputed Era Ricochet Aleister Black WWE Points To Note
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
