5 Points to note from WWE NXT- Major matches announced, Big return revealed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.43K // 12 Sep 2019, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undisputed ERA will lead us into a new era

This week's episode of NXT was the final one before the brand moves to the USA Network next week. It's a big period of transition and unfortunately, the final episode of NXT before the big jump felt a lot like filler.

A lot of big matches were announced for the debut of NXT on the USA Network, and it just seemed that a lot more focus will be on the upcoming episode of the black and gold brand for the time being. That said, I wouldn't say that this week's episode of NXT was necessarily bad, but it just wasn't the best show that I've seen from the brand.

In any case, I will point out 5 points that I found particularly interesting from this week's episode. Be sure to voice your comments and whether you thought that this episode was just as unworthy of note as I did.

Let's begin with the most interesting thing from the show then!

#5 Rhea Ripley will not be added to the Fatal Four-way match

Rhea Ripley was clearly the star of the show this week, as the program opened with her and she was also in the main event match. Thus far, every woman who's squared off with Shayna Baszler has cowed down to the superior strength advantage. But Ripley, on the other hand, seems even more physically intimidating and tough than the NXT Women's Champion does.

Ripley would end up hitting Baszler with the steel chair and this would result in a disqualification for her. This means that the Fatal Four-Way match, to which she would have been added had she won, will remain what it originally was. But you can be sure that she is not done with Shayna Baszler or the Horsewomen just yet, no sir!

1 / 5 NEXT