5 Points to note from WWE NXT- New Champs crowned, Glimpse into future of RAW stars?

The future is truly Undisputed as we learned this week

If you've read my articles (thank you for doing so) over the last few years, you'll know that I don't consider reviewing WWE NXT to be work. It is a pleasure to be able to watch a show so good, filled with every element that first made us fall in love with pro wrestling.

This week's episode was an exceptionally good one and I hope that this review induces you to go and watch the show if you've not done so already. I'm just glad that it wasn't a 'Best and Worst' column, because nothing on the show was bad at all, in my personal opinion.

It's baffling that RAW and SmackDown Live can be so far off base on most weeks when NXT hits the bulls-eye almost every week. They don't even do anything extraordinary and just let the performers do what they do best every single week.

Maybe this is the mantra to a good show, I suppose!

#5 Heavyweights fly around like it's 205 Live

You would assume that the men on 205 Live don't weigh as much as the heavyweights because it allows for them to pull off many death-defying stunts with the utmost ease. But Keith Lee and the returning Dominik Dijakovic proved on this week's show that the bigger men are just as agile, just as nimble, just as silky smooth as their smaller counterparts.

This was a match that had Beth Phoenix gasping at various points, but you could tell that this was not an act, it was not something that she was told to do. The Hall of Famer was genuinely shocked and surprised by what she was seeing in the ring. And when someone like her is impressed, it speaks volumes about the quality of the wrestling, doesn't it?

