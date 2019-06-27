5 Points to Note from WWE NXT- SmackDown star returns, Ex Impact Wrestling stars get new names

One of the best episodes of wrestling in recent memory

Just when I thought that this week of wrestling couldn't get any better, NXT brought it home and how! Stomping Grounds was a good show, RAW was actually not all that bad and SmackDown Live, while not extraordinary, was a fun little show.

But then again, WWE NXT just upped the ante with one of the best main event matches that I've seen in quite some time. The rest of the show wasn't too shabby either and I shall elaborate upon it all, in this recap.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you guys thought about the show that just transpired. I'd love to hear your take on how the current NXT product fares as compared to the past incarnations of the black and yellow brand, in your personal opinion.

Here are 5 points that I felt were worth noting from the show.

#5 Impact Wrestling Superstars get new names in NXT

The TNA X Division has been on fire in recent times, and two of the men responsible for the same have been DJZ and Garza Jr. The two gentlemen are now in NXT and they kicked off the NXT Breakout Tournament in style this week. I really think that this is a great way to debut the wealth of talent that NXT has, to the world at large.

Full Sail obviously knew who the two men are, and thankfully, it even seemed like the announcers did. I've had the fortune of being able to speak to DJZ in the past and learn his incredible life story, his close brush with death in Mexico.

In any case, he will be known as Joaquin Wilde, going forward. Garza Jr. will henceforth be known as Angel Garza.

