5 Points to note from WWE NXT- Title matches confirmed, Brawl continues after main event

Another solid episode of NXT came our way this week

We stand on the precipice of a brand new era as NXT moves to the USA Network on September 18th this year. But there are a few episodes to go before this paradigm shift takes place.

And things only stand to become more exciting as the big day approaches I think. This was the real fallout episode of NXT TakeOver in Toronto and because of the events that actually happened during the show, I'd have to say that it was a noteworthy episode.

Of course, stars from RAW and SmackDown Live are expected to show up on NXT when it moves to the USA Network but for now, there's a locker room bursting with talent, hoping to prove their worth under the bright lights. And I shall speak about a few of them in this article.

Feel free to leave a comment and let us know what your thoughts about this week's show are...

#5 The Undisputed Prophecy remains unfulfilled

Each member of the Undisputed ERA had an exemplary match at TakeOver. Unfortunately, only Adam Cole was able to walk out of the arena with gold as the others fell short in their endeavors. And this did not sit right with the stars of the black and gold brand who aired their grievances.

One must remember the Undisputed prophecy, where Adam Cole had promised that by the time the year was over, the Undisputed ERA would be draped in gold. That was not to be, but Roderick Strong and the others had their excuses in place for the same with video footage to boot.

They would rant about how the illegal man was pinned in the tag team match, and indeed how Roderick Strong was never pinned in the triple threat match. This would lead to interesting developments.

