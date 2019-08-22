WWE News: Triple H believes that NXT will only get better on the USA Network

Triple H is confident that changing homes won't stop his creation's success.

When it was announced that NXT would be getting a new home on the USA Network starting September 18th, it was met with mixed feelings. Some people were afraid that a lot of what made NXT stand out from the other brands in WWE would change if moved.

As the person who is mainly instrumental behind NXT's creation and success, while it is a big change, Triple H feels that things will be fine on the new home. In a video released from WWE.com, the Game said that he thinks that NXT "will only get better on the USA Network".

The best is yet to come

If Triple H is right, then we might be getting an even better NXT product than before. It will now be two hours long instead of only one hour and will be on a major cable network instead of the WWE Network. It could be hard to top a lot of what has already been done on the yellow brand.

The likes of the matches from the Four Horsewomen of NXT to the tag team action to NXT Championship matches including Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Andrade, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano will be hard to top. Despite that, The Game's expectations are high.

"I said it in the beginning, this was going to be their [the fans] brand, that's why we hashtag #WeAreNXT. As good as NXT is now, it's only going to get better. This is going to expose a new side of NXT that people haven't been able to see yet. I can tell you this about it - as excited as everybody is about this moment, this is the start. This isn't the destination, this is the start. This brand is just getting started. So, I look forward to that day, I look forward to going live, and I look forward to showing the world that we are NXT."

NXT's new place in WWE

While NXT has traditionally been considered developmental and it's own show, the quality of NXT TakeOver events have often outshone main-roster PPVs on the same weekend. It was popular because it was different and it provided fans with the ability to see future stars before they made it to RAW or SmackDown.

A lot of high expectations will be put on the yellow brand by moving it to national television. NXT will be going up against the WWE's newest competition in All Elite Wrestling. It will take some truly amazing wrestling and storytelling from both promotions for either to come out on top. What was once the little brother (NXT) to RAW and SmackDown has now matured into one of the best hours of wrestling TV weekly.

