WWE News: NXT confirmed for USA Network - will be a two-hour live show

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 272 // 20 Aug 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's official!

If anyone saw yesterday's report, this may not come as huge news - but it's now 100% official.

WWE have confirmed today that NXT is moving to USA Network - as opposed to the much-rumoured FS1 - starting September 18th. The show will be two-hours long and broadcast live.

WWE.com today confirmed the move via press release.

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE and USA Network today announced an agreement in principle to air WWE’s weekly Wednesday night show, NXT, live on USA Network at 8/7 C starting Sept. 18.

Following NXT’s growth in popularity, the new two-hour weekly show will expand its reach on USA Network, the leader in cable entertainment, while staying in its Wednesday night timeslot that it has held since 2015.

BREAKING: Starting Sept. 18, @WWENXT will air LIVE as a two-hour weekly show every Wednesday on @USA_Network! https://t.co/Jk2crhv0Nx — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019

Why is NXT moving?

The press release also included a quote from Vince McMahon, with a reason as to why the move is happening.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand. Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

The move places NXT on broadcast television on the same night, at a similar time to AEW - meaning that the war may well and truly be on!

Advertisement

Meanwhile Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks – USA and SYFY, said, “As the No. 1 cable entertainment network, we’re excited to add NXT to our weekly lineup alongside powerhouse flagship Raw and to bring a new generation of Superstars to a wide audience.”

The press release also seemingly revealed that several stars won't be moving "up to the main roster" any time soon - there's something we can't say anymore - as they're confirmed to feature on the show.

NXT offers a unique blend of authentic in-ring action with exciting and entertaining storylines that feature WWE’s hottest up-and-coming Superstars, including Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Where will NXT broadcast from?

WWE confirmed that NXT will continue to emanate from Full Sail University in Orlando as part of WWE’s production partnership with the preeminent entertainment, media, arts and technology institution.

Are you looking forward to the move? Let us know in the comments.