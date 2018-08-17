5 poor SummerSlam finishes

Jonathan Ellis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 17 Aug 2018, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Comedian John Stewart hits John Cena with a chair

A finish to a wrestling or WWE match can make or break a match. A great match with a terrible finish can leave fans with a sour taste in their mouth. The main event match having a terrible finish can ruin the mood of the show. Sometimes predictable is good.

Wrestlers have finishing moves that more times than not get the job done. We expect the match to be over when John Cena hits his Attitude Adjustment or when Roman Reigns connects with a spear.

When someone kicks out of those moves we jump with excitement and cling to the edge of our seats. When a big match ends in some sort of screwy finish it can often upset the fans. If the finish is illogical, silly, or has nothing to do with the storyline then it becomes unbearable. Being unpredictable can be a hit or miss.

A shocking ending can fall flat or can be exciting and thrilling. In high profile matches, it is extremely important to have a great finish. Sometimes we are left wondering as to why a match ended the way it did. That feeling can overshadow a great wrestling match or event. WWE SummerSlam has had its share of matches that ended weirdly or in a silly fashion.

Here are 5 terrible WWE SummerSlam finishes in no particular order.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton

Lesnar hits Orton with a hard elbow that cuts him open.

The finish saw Brock Lesnar hit Randy Orton with a series of hard elbows that cut Orton open. Fans were left wondering whether this was real or a part of the show. The referee immediately stopped the match.

Shane McMahon came down to the ring and was attacked by Lesnar with an F5.

The sight of blood in the WWE is a rarity and shocked many in the crowd. Unfortunately, the match was lacklustre and the ambiguous nature of the finish soured many fans.

1 / 5 NEXT