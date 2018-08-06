5 popular hand gestures/signs in the WWE

Hand gestures have always been a part of WWE's culture

WWE Superstars are merely not just professional wrestlers, they are rock stars in their own rights. Apart from the in-ring talent they possess, the charisma, the panache and the attitude they carry add great value to their images.

Fans across the world worship certain wrestlers simply because of the aspirational value created by these superstars. The attires they wear, the gimmicks they portray, the dialogues they so flawlessly deliver and the various gestures they display, all add up to a fan's fantasy. Simply put, WWE superstars enjoy a demi-god status in modern culture.

From among the various mannerisms that each WWE superstar has in his arsenal, today we analyze some of the popular hand signs/gestures that has stood the test of time and remained ever so popular in the WWE.

#5 Hulk Hogan - "I don't think you are loud enough" gesture

Louder brother

Hulk Hogan was WWE's first ever megastar. The kind of craze Hogan induced back in the day was unparalleled. He headlined every single pay per view and fans loved nothing more than seeing Hulkamania slam his opponents to the mat.

Despite Hogan having a limited armory of moves, he was still loved and admired because of the unique theatrics and mannerisms that he brought into the fold.

Hogan used to enter the arena to tremendous applause before he resorted to ripping off his vest, displaying his 58 Inch chest to enthrall the crowd.

He then put his hands close to his ear and faced each side of the crowd asking them to cheer him louder. Hogan did this in a routine format, with the winner, getting a chance to see him flex his muscle in all its glory.

The crowd went nuts every time Hogan did this and resorted to shouting and cheering louder only to win the coveted prize of seeing Hogan's ripped body.

This trend has continued for a long time and the same can be witnessed even in the twenty-first century whenever Hulkamania makes his presence felt in the WWE.

Hulkamania will indeed live forever and so will his gesture.

