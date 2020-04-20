5 Popular WWE Superstars who you won’t believe are below 25 years of age

Very few Superstars make it big in WWE at such a young age

It takes a really long time for WWE Superstars to establish themselves in the business. It’s because it takes a lot of patience and experience to finally reach a point from where they can actually start to aim for the top of the roster.

But every once in awhile, there comes a talent who forces the fans to pay attention to him or her, despite being surprisingly young and inexperienced.

The likes of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton took the WWE Universe by storm when they first arrived in WWE. They were incredible even when they were relatively young and were considered among the most promising talents in the company.

Fast forward to the current date, and both these Superstars have established a legacy of their own after they began their journey at an extremely young age.

Although it’s difficult to find such promising talents at a very young age, the narrative has started to change gradually in today’s WWE – especially in NXT.

There are several young WWE Superstars who are making a mark for themselves, and most of them have already started climbing through the ranks.

In this article, we will take a look at five popular WWE Superstars who have already established themselves as the future of the pro-wrestling business and have not yet turned 25. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Austin Theory (Age: 22)

Austin Theory is bound to have a memorable run on the red brand

We kickstart this article with the youngest WWE Superstar on this list, Austin Theory. Born on August 2, 1997, he is only 22 years old and has already started to climb through the ranks on RAW.

Earlier this month, Theory was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Andrade after the latter sustained a rib injury was ruled out of action.

In the absence of the United States Champion, Theory teamed up with Angel Garza and challenged the Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36.

Although Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford managed to retain their titles, Theory was impressive in the match and has already established himself as a credible competitor.

In the last episode of RAW, Andrade returned and attacked Akira Tozawa alongside Garza and Theory, which confirmed the arrival of a new heel stable on the Red brand.

Theory’s sudden bump from NXT to the main roster is playing out well for him, and hopefully, the creatives will make the best use of this young talented Superstar by having him involved in essential storylines.