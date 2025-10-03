5 popular WWE women who may never wrestle again

The women's division in WWE is currently stacked. A roster that features numerous great talents. The roster also features legends who returned after a long time, such as Nikki Bella and AJ Lee. Fans are excited to see which former women's superstar shocks the WWE Universe with their return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

While there are plenty of names who could potentially return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future, in this article, we will examine five popular WWE women who may never wrestle again.

#5. Mandy Rose

In 2022, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose left World Wrestling Entertainment while she was riding a massive wave of success.

The 35-year-old star has been doing pretty well outside the squared circle and professional wrestling and is making millions of dollars without taking bumps and staying away from her home. Hence, she might never wrestle again.

#4. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is undoubtedly one of the greatest women's pro wrestlers of all time. Stratus competed in a match earlier this year at the Evolution Premium Live Event against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Stratus fell short in defeating the Buff Barbie and has once again gone missing from television. The icon became emotional following her match against Tiffany and received a massive reception from the fans. It appeared that she competed in her final bout and might not return, as she has already achieved everything as a professional wrestler.

#3. Former SmackDown Women's Champion

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella's 12-year tenure with the company ended earlier this year. She is currently invested in her family as she is preparing to welcome her second child.

The 37-year-old former star may not return to the squared circle and focus on her kids and family. She could also continue her online podcast show, much like following in the footsteps of Brie and Nikki Bella.

#2. Sonya Deville

In February this year, the Stamford-based promotion decided not to extend Sonya Deville's contract, ending her 10-year-long stint with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sonya has officially confirmed that she has retired from professional wrestling, as she wants to focus on her future goals. Hence, she may not return.

#1. The WWE icon

Former WWE Women's Champion Lita hasn't been seen on the Stamford-based promotion since 2023, and there are no signs of her returning anytime soon. The Rated-R Diva was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39, where she was involved in a six-woman tag bout alongside Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus against the Damage CTRL.

Therefore, there is a strong chance Lita may stay out of action and not return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

