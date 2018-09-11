5 positives of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion so far

Prakash Chandraker

Reigns brought the Universal Championship to RAW full time

Roman Reigns has been a polarizing figure ever since his WWE Royal Rumble victory. Although, being the top face of the company, he has hardly managed to get full support from the live crowds. Hardcore fans have never been in agreement with him main eventing consecutive WrestleManias and getting rematches after rematches, at the cost of truly over superstars.

Reigns has now finally won the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar and has been on an eventful run in the initial few weeks of his title run. While there are some negatives, the positives clearly outweighs them.

In this article, we will be focusing on the positive outcomes of Roman's push as the Universal Champion.

#5 The Shield reunion

The Shield finally reunited

The Shield reunion is what the WWE Universe had been clamouring for since all three members of The Shield got under the same brand. The Shield is the most dominant stable in recent years in WWE and has earned the respect and admiration of the WWE Universe.

After several interruptions, either from injury or from illness, the group finally reunited on the fallout episode of SummerSlam. The stable's primary purpose is to protect Reigns, not just from Strowman and his allies, but also from the negative responses of the live crowd.

#4 Ziggler's resurgence

Dolph Ziggler (l)

Dolph Ziggler has been a great asset to the company. He has enough charisma, mic skills, in-ring skills and ability to connect with the crowd, which doesn't justify his current position on the roster.

He is a multiple time IC and US champ and a two time world heavyweight champion, but has fallen to the ranks of gatekeeper, for giving the rub to the up and coming superstars.

Ziggler's career got life again during his feud with The Miz for the IC title, then again with Seth Rollins in the past months. Each time, he lost track after loosing the title. Due to the current feud between The Shield and Strowman, Ziggler again got into the scheme of things. He is now RAW's tag team champion with Drew McIntyre, and is potentially going to work with The Shield and The Revival, being the centre piece of the tag division.

