5 Possibilities For The Future of The RAW Tag Team Championships

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:38 IST

Who holds the titles, now that The Shield is done?
Who holds the titles, now that The Shield is done?

This week on RAW, we witnessed the unthinkable as we saw the end of The Shield. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins stood tall and proud as the RAW Tag Team Champions, at the end of their match. And then, Dean Ambrose carried out the most notable heel turn of the modern era. Perhaps the best heel turn, since Rollins broke the Shield up the first time.

So, this begs the question you've all been asking. What happens to the RAW Tag Team Championships? I shall attempt to answer that question through this feature, and jot out five possibilities for your convenience.

Do let me know if you agree or disagree with the possibilities I have outlined in the comments section. Bear in mind that I am just as clueless as you are, and am just listing out all the possibilities that could potentially take place.

However, I am certain that it will be one of the following.

#5 The titles return to the former champions again

In my opinion, this could potentially be the wrong move
In my opinion, this could potentially be the wrong move

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were worthy champions. Both men elevated the tag team division to the next level, after the comedic run of the B-Team. In fact, I believe that had they been allowed to compete with other members of the Tag Team Division (like they did with The Revival), they would have elevated the title even further.

So, it is clear that Ambrose and Rollins do not want to continue as a tag team unit. Therefore, one of the possibilities that could ensue is Baron Corbin ruling the title match null and void. He could offer the Championships back to Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

This would be a step back, in my opinion. I'd rather see some progress in terms of storytelling.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
