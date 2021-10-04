5 Exciting possibilities for Goldberg on WWE RAW this week- Dream team formed, Showdown with his biggest fan?

Goldberg is scheduled to be at WWE RAW this week. Love him or hate him, he's one of the biggest stars in the history of the business who's still in phenomenal shape and everything he does is newsworthy.

Yes, Goldberg has made it clear that he will be returning for Bobby Lashley. Incidentally, he's coming back on the second night of the WWE Draft, meaning there's the possibility for several showdowns. The need of the hour is to set the stage for the upcoming season!

So, here are 5 exciting possibilities for Goldberg on WWE RAW this week. Please feel free to comment in the section below with your very own list of scenarios.

#5 The newly-reformed Hurt Business leave Goldberg laying in a heap

The Hurt Business is back again and Bobby Lashley may be a little less concerned than before that a fire-breathing dragon is hot on his trail. When Goldberg comes for Bobby Lashley, he may get the better of him in a one-on-one contest. After all, hell hath no fury like an enraged father.

All of this could change with the involvement of The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley could be the one puzzle that Goldberg just cannot solve until Saudi Arabia comes around.

It is not surprising for the heel to score a lot of 'small victories' on free TV until the eventual feel-good moment at the pay-per-view comes around. Goldberg may succumb once again on WWE RAW and, honestly, the crowd may not even mind it as much. Modern wrestling fans judge a wrestler based on work rate and this is a department that Goldberg severely lacks in.

For a young man like Cedric Alexander to work with a veteran like Goldberg would be a huge step up!

