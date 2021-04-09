Big E would rather face WWE legend than Roman Reigns in a dream match (Exclusive)

Big E has revealed he would prefer to go one-on-one with Goldberg in WWE than Roman Reigns.

Although Big E and Reigns both received their WWE main-roster call-ups in 2012, they have never faced each other in a televised singles match. Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, Paul Heyman, has repeatedly teased a match between the two men during his recent interactions with Big E on Talking Smack.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Big E said he grew up idolizing Goldberg in the 1990s. For that reason, if the Universal Championship was on the line in either match, he would choose to face the WCW icon instead of Reigns.

“I think just for full circle, man, just thinking back to me as a kid and just being amazed by Goldberg, my favorite wrestler ever. It’s hard, I don’t think I could pick against Goldberg. If everything’s in a vacuum and the same things that are on the line for Roman are on the line for Goldberg, I gotta go Goldberg.”

Big E discussed a variety of WWE topics with Rick Ucchino, including the possibility of a New Day reunion at WrestleMania 37. Watch both parts of the exclusive interview in the videos above.

WrestleMania 37: Big E, Goldberg, and Roman Reigns' statuses

Goldberg received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018

Big E is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight at Sunday’s WrestleMania 37 event.

On the same night, Daniel Bryan and Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match.

Goldberg is contracted to compete in two WWE matches per year. In January 2021, he unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. It is currently unclear when his second match of the year will take place.

