Paul Heyman praises WWE star, says he can be a "WrestleMania main eventer"

Paul Heyman says a current champion in WWE can be a "WrestleMania main eventer" and that he would love to see him face Roman Reigns. Heyman was talking about Big E, the new Intercontinental champion, and said that The New Day star is "box office".

Big E became a two-time Intercontinental champion on last week's SmackDown show after he defeated Sami Zayn. This is the first time that Big E has won a singles title since his last Intercontinental Championship reign in 2013.

Big E was a guest on Talking Smack, where Paul Heyman is one of the co-hosts alongside Kayla Braxton. Paul Heyman stated that the new IC champion is a "magnificent athlete" and that he would love to see him face Roman Reigns someday.

"That's what you want. You want to be a WrestleMania main eventer, and you can be. You want to be the Universal Champion. I understand you want that opportunity. Here's how I look at it: Big E, you are a big box office. You're a magnificent athlete, and you're someone I would love to one day see in the ring with Roman Reigns. Big E walked into 2020 as someone that if Roman Reigns turned to me and said, 'What do you think of the challenge of Big E?' I'd look at him, and I'd say, 'Tag-team wrestler. The best one on the planet. But a tag team wrestler.' I can't say that anymore," said Paul Heyman about Big E. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Paul Heyman had previously, too, expressed his admiration of Big E in an episode of Talking Smack earlier this month, which you can view above.

Paul Heyman and Big E on Talking Smack

Paul Heyman and Big E

Advertisement

Paul Heyman has been a big supporter of Big E on Talking Smack. On this week's Talking Smack, which was the one after Big E won the title, Heyman also stated how Big E's title win was his first step towards Roman Reigns and the Universal title.

Big E also thanked Paul Heyman for his support and his words of encouragement on Talking Smack.