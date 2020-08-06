5 possibilities for the NXT Triple Threat mystery opponent

NXT is currently in the middle of finding its next North American Champion. Keith Lee vacated the title after winning a Championship versus Championship match against Adam Cole last month.

What was the solution? First, there would be five Triple Threat matches. Each winner would then be placed into a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX, the winner of that match finally being crowned the new North American Champion.

So far, we have two of the competitors revealed. Bronson Reed defeated both Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano two weeks ago, giving him the greatest win in his career so far. He was followed by Dexter Lumis last week, who was able to knock off two favorites in Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher.

This week, Oney Lorcan, Ridge Holland, and Damian Priest will face off. However, we've already been given two of the names of the wrestlers competing next week. Cameron Grimes and Kushida will take on a yet-to-be-revealed third man.

Now, NXT's roster is loaded with some incredible Superstars, but as mentioned above, an NXT UK star has crossed over for the opportunity of a lifetime. If that's the case, could we see more UK wrestlers taking a shot at the gold? Who will join Kushida and Cameron Grimes next week? We'll go through some likely contenders.

Killiain Dain might run through all other competitors

#5 Killian Dain is still the rampaging beast of NXT

The Hound of Ulster has had two runs in NXT so far. The first saw him team up with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and his wife Nikki Cross as the dreaded group known as SAnitY. After the group fizzled on the main roster, he returned to the Black and Gold brand, ready to prove himself.

Since then he's battled with the toughest competitors NXT has to offer, and even gave Matt Riddle a serious run for his money as his first real threat in NXT. Killian Dain is an absolute beat of a man who, unfortunately, hasn't had the opportunity to grab any singles gold so far in his run with the company.

Though, if he found himself in one of these Triple Threat matches, one has to wonder if there would be anyone that could stop him.