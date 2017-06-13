5 possible announcements Roman Reigns can make next week on WWE Raw

What does The Big Dog have planned for Summerslam?

This week on Raw, it was announced that Roman Reigns would be part of the show next week and reveal his plans for Summerslam. Summerslam is slated to take place on 21st August 2017, and it is more than a month away from the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, which should be Reigns’ next stop.

Much like you, we too are wondering what is next for The Big Dog! We gave it a bit of thought and came up with 5 possibilities for the announcement that Reigns will make next week. Do let us know in the comments if you agree with our assessment.

#5 Entering the Universal Title picture

Fans are salivating at the mouth at the thought of Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar clashing at Great Balls of Fire. The modern day version of Hogan vs. Andre, this match has the makings of an instant classic already. Does Reigns want to face the winner of this match at Summerslam?

You may counter by saying that Reigns isn't qualified to demand a championship rematch considering he lost at Extreme Rules. You are right, but as Reigns suggested, he deserves to be Number 1 Contender because he beat The Undertaker clean, at Wrestlemania.

While we are aware of the rumours that Reigns is set to collide with Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34, we believe that WWE may have changed their plans based on their declining ratings and negative feedback on social media. While Lesnar vs. Reigns (or Joe) may not be a tempting Wrestlemania match, it is certainly a fascinating Summerslam dream match.

