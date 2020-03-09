5 possible challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36

Miz and Morrison retained their tag team titles.

The Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was extremely fun, with some exciting action and innovative spots. In the end, The Miz and John Morrison won the grueling contest, overcoming the entire tag team division on the Blue brand.

This means that they will most likely be defending the titles at WrestleMania, which is four weeks away. Miz and Morrison are both big stars who are worthy of a spot on the main card, especially now that they are champions.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship has been defended on the main card of the past two WrestleManias, so expect Miz and Morrison so defend their belts at the grandest stage as well. Who they could face at 'Mania, however, is not a lock.

There are quite a few tag teams, both existing and potential, who could challenge for the Blue brand's tag titles at the Show of Shows.

Here are five possible matches The Miz and John Morrison could have for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#5 The New Day

One final time?

The Miz and John Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The New Day, at Super ShowDown. It is unlikely that the two teams will face each other again at WrestleMania, but there may not be any other options for Kofi Kingston and Big E at the show.

Last year, the New Day was involved in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania, as Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship in a special moment. There is no way that he will be left off the 'Mania card a year later.

Besides, there aren't many tag teams in WWE bigger than the New Day. It certainly wouldn't be a disappointment to see this match, after the chemistry Miz and Morrison shared with Kingston and Big E.

