5 Cities that we would love to see host WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania is the biggest event in the wrestling and WWE calendar, and following WrestleMania 35 in New York, we head to Tampa and Raymond James Stadium for 36, but that got us thinking about the next event. Over the past few years, WWE have gone from city to city like Orlando, Dallas, New York and New Orleans, but it's time for a big change, and if the WWE truly want to promote themselves as a global brand, there are a few different cities we'd like to see the event held in.

While only 3/5 cities we'll talk about here are outside of the United States, all 5 of them would be something different from what the company has offered us in the past year, and while we'd settle for having a Royal Rumble or any 'Big 4' PPV in one of these cities, these are places we'd essentially love to see WrestleMania held in.

#5 Melbourne, Australia

A trip to Australia would be exciting

The WWE have always been good to Australia, and have brought several shows down under, but it wasn't until 2018 that they brought a big time show, as Super Showdown was produced from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The event was similar to the Saudi Arabia shows in that it was a glorified house show, but it featured a great hometown title win for Buddy Murphy, and there's no doubt interest on both sides for WWE to return to Australia's sporting capital.

Taking a WrestleMania outside of the United States is a very drastic measure, but with fans all over the globe, the WWE need to look into this at least once, as fans have been crying out for it. With all the indie shows booked on that weekend, it would certainly shine a light on the great wrestling down under, and while this one is unlikely, given the success of Super Showdown and WWE's ever improving global expansion, it's one they should take a look at.

