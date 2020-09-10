5 possible contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

After The Golden Role Models dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to the new team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, the women's tag team division has changed considerably in a very short amount of time.

The prospect of Baszler and Jax winning the Women's Tag Titles was unthinkable not long ago, as the pair were enemies and often coming to blows both backstage and in the ring. However, the now-champions worked well when they came together and were able to use their opposing styles to an advantage.

They then did so again in a rematch on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, where fans saw the friendship of Bayley and Banks implode after The Role Model went on a rampage against her partner.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are fairly new in WWE. Since the women's tag division started in 2019, fans have seen many teams come and go, including The Kabuki Warriors and shockingly, The IIconics. The team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also seems as though they have called it a day.

Despite this, more teams are beginning to appear in WWE and more are surely yet to come. More teams seem to be forming in NXT and as the title is to defended across all brands of WWE, it may only be a matter of time before the belts change hands again.

#5 Natalya and Lana, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

Natalya and Lana have come together over the past few months in WWE

After her relationship with Bobby Lashley dissolved during the rise of The Hurt Business, Lana found herself turning to Natalya. The pair developed a friendship after growing frustrated with their positions in the women's division, and have become a prominent pairing on Monday Night RAW.

. @NatbyNature taught me to not listen to my naysayers & doubters. She gave me the courage to chase my dreams of wrestling & reminded me not to give up on my childhood dreams of becoming Tag Team Champions ! #RAW @WWE @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/RCZ6O3V963 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 9, 2020

Natalya has had a previous rivalry with Nia Jax during her alliance with Ronda Rousey, and the personas of the two have since been turned on their head. Natalya is now a cocky heel and Jax is seemingly more of a face since her partnership with Shayna Baszler blossomed. It could be interesting to see how the dynamic has changed between the pair.

Since pairing with Natalya, fans have seen Lana become more active in the ring, in contrast to her previous roles managing Rusev and later Bobby Lashley. Lana is yet to win a championship in WWE, and perhaps the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships could be a good place to start.