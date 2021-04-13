5 possible directions for Finn Balor in WWE after losing the NXT Championship – Return to the main roster, revenge against The Fiend?

After a dominant run with the title, Finn Balor lost his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The two superstars engaged in a brutal match that pushed them both to their limits. Even though Balor couldn’t retain the title, he was hailed by the WWE Universe for his memorable performance in the main event.

Now that Balor has achieved everything on NXT, there are many different possibilities for him to explore. From old rivalries to new challenges, he has a lot of options ahead of him after the last NXT-exclusive pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible directions for Finn Balor in WWE after he lost the NXT Championship.

#1 Finn Balor prepares for a return to the main roster

AJ Styles and Finn Balor would be great together

Finn Balor reinvented himself after moving back to NXT. He embraced his dark side and has been one of the best performers on the Black and Gold brand. Balor got the kind of booking that he always deserved, and he justified them by putting on one great match after another. Although he has had an enjoyable run so far, it might now be the time to bring him back to the main roster.

Finn Balor could make things a lot more interesting on RAW. The show desperately needs new feuds and top performers. Balor’s return will shake things up on the roster, making room for new rivalries, alliances, and storylines. Balor could also go after the championships on the Red brand immediately after his return.

Balor’s recent run as a heel has made his character more interesting than ever. He is an excellent heel, and it would be great to see the main roster finally getting a taste of his brutal self. Co-incidentally, AJ Styles is also a heel, and he can work with Balor when the latter arrives on RAW. They both share a long history and can deliver great storylines together.

Even if AJ Styles and Finn Balor are not booked as allies, they can still tear the house down as rivals. Together, they delivered the best match of the night at WWE TLC 2017 even though their bout was booked at the last minute. Their chemistry guarantees entertainment, and the creative should reunite them on RAW.

The only issue with Finn Balor’s return to the main roster is his booking afterward. He has been incredible as a heel on NXT, and very few have managed to escape his dominance. Balor shouldn’t go back to being on the sidelines when he comes back on RAW. The creative should trust him with big feuds and long-term storytelling. Finn Balor’s return to the WWE main roster has been due for a long time, but the creative must invest more in his booking.

