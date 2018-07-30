Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 possible directions for Roman Reigns after Summerslam

James Sullivan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.31K   //    30 Jul 2018, 00:46 IST

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is seen as the face of the company at the moment

Roman Reigns is WWE's ultimate paradox.

Hated by a vast majority and adored by a dedicated minority, while he is arguably the most talked-about star on the WWE roster at the moment he's yet to establish himself as the successor to John Cena's crown. That crown is the face of the company.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But, with an expectant title win at Summerslam on the horizon things might be moving in the right direction for the "Big Dog."

Here are 5 possible Roman Reigns moves after Summerslam


#1 Roman "Get's these hands"

The Monster Among Men
The Monster Among Men

It's no secret that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have unfinished business.

Their feud several months ago was an entertaining if not frustrating one which often saw Reigns coming out on top or Strowman picking up the victory - both of which seemed to lead absolutely nowhere.

Now, with the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession it's very likely we will see Roman "get these hands" in the form of a cash-in from the Monster Among Men. Assuming that he overcomes Brock Lesnar, of course.

Whatever the case, we might be set for another episode of "Monsters vs Samoans."


#2 The Resurgence of Finn Balor

The Fallen King Balor
The Fallen King Balor

Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion. But, as you will know, he was forced to give the title up due to injury a mere 24 hours after claiming a historic victory.

Yet, WWE has made no solid attempt to catapult him back to the prime position at the top of their wrestling food chain.

Should Reigns be successful at Summerslam it only makes sense those in charge behind the scenes finally give Balor the push he deserves and a chance to win back the title he never lost.

Besides, whenever these two have shared the ring in the past it's always been great.


