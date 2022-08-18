5 possible directions for Gallus on WWE NXT: Turf war, feud with established faction, surprising championship pursuits

Wrestling fans were in for a shocking night as World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE NXT Heatwave. While the event featured several big-time championship bouts, perhaps the most interesting part of the program was the influx of NXT UK stars.

The invasion of stars from the British brand began when the male members of Diamond Mine were bickering amongst each other in the ring. Out of nowhere, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang snuck in and attacked the four Diamond Mine superstars. Later in the night, Blair Davenport and Tyler Bate also made surprising appearances.

Many are curious if some or all of these superstars are moving to NXT full-time. Gallus has accomplished a lot on the red and black brand and a change may be in order. On the other hand, Vic Joseph mentioned "worlds colliding" while on commentary, which could potentially hint towards a new WWE NXT Worlds Collide special.

Whether the Scottish trio remain on WWE NXT full-time or if they're only appearing on the brand for a short run is unclear. Regardless, it raises many questions. What will Gallus do on NXT? Would the Gallus boys want to collect as much gold as possible while in Florida? Who might they challenge?

Below are 5 possible directions for Gallus on WWE NXT.

#5. They could take the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles back overseas

Josh Briggs on NXT UK

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are a beloved tag team on the NXT UK brand. Right after the plucky stars overcame the odds and won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, an injury to Ashton forced them to relinquish their titles.

A four-way clash was then made to crown the new champions. Die Familie, Mark Andrews and Wild Boar, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff, and NXT's Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were the four teams involved. Shockingly, Briggs and Jensen walked away with the win and have since taken the NXT UK Tag Team Titles to the United States.

Since Gallus are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, their invasion of NXT may be primarily to win the titles back and bring them home to the United Kingdom. After a backstage dispute between the Scottish trio and the duo of Briggs and Jensen, a match was made for next week. Fans may find out more about Gallus' intentions by the time the bout takes place.

#4. Gallus could have a turf war with The D'Angelo Family

On WWE NXT Heatwave, Tony D'Angelo shocked the world. The Don of NXT battled Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. If Tony won the bout, Santos Escobar would be forced to leave NXT. If Escobar won the fight, Legado del Fantasma had to be freed from The D'Angelo Family. Unfortunately for Legado, Tony D picked up the win.

In theory, NXT is now Tony's playground. Diamond Mine is another top stable, but he's taken out his biggest competition in Legado del Fantasma. Unfortunately for The Don of NXT, there may be new competition for his family on the brand. With so many factions looking to control WWE NXT, could Gallus want to make the territory their own?

With The D'Angelo Family not getting along, now is the perfect time for a different group to sneak in and take control. Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey could see weakness in Tony's leadership. If they do, D'Angelo and company will have their work cut out for them moving forward.

#3. They could have a faction war with Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine

The very first targets of the NXT UK invasion were Diamond Mine. The Creed Brothers, Damon Kemp, and Roderick Strong were in the ring having a public spat. This isn't unusual, as the faction has been arguing constantly over the past few months. Instead, the surprise was when Gallus attacked.

Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey laid out Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. If the trio didn't want to get involved in the rivalry between The D'Angelo Family and Legado del Fantasma, they may have decided to target the other big dogs on the block.

Roderick Strong is extremely talented and experienced. The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp are much more green, but their raw athleticism and talent can't be denied. If Gallus wants a full-on faction feud on WWE NXT, Diamond Mine may be the perfect opponents. Of course, the attack may be what Diamond Mine needs to make up and shift their focus to the opposition instead of each other.

If their move to NXT is only temporary for a Worlds Collide event, targeting Diamond Mine makes even more sense. Gallus may pride themselves on being the top stable on NXT UK and want to prove they're the top faction of any NXT brand.

#2. Joe Coffey could pursue the WWE NXT Championship

Gallus is a successful trio. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang are the longest reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions of all time and Mark is also the current reigning NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. They have several accolades to their name.

Joe Coffey, however, is yet to win a championship of any kind in the company. That isn't to say he isn't extremely talented. He's very gifted in the ring. He's also had some level of success as he's headlined WWE NXT UK TakeOver specials in the past. Still, he's ultimately fallen short of winning.

It may be Coffey's intention to change his luck and chase after a singles championship. Carmelo Hayes is the current North American Champion and Bron Breakker is the reigning WWE NXT Champion. Coffey taking on either star could be compelling, but two thick bruisers colliding makes the concept of Joe Coffey vs. Bron Breakker even more intriguing.

#1. They could become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

The Creed Brothers

Gallus attacking Diamond Mine could mean they want a faction war, but it could also mean something else entirely. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed aren't just talented rookies, they're also the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

With Mark Coffey and Wolfgang finding so much success in the NXT UK brand's tag team division, Gallus may want to add NXT's tag team gold to their resume. What better way to capture the attention of the champions than a surprise beatdown?

The Scottish stars attacking Diamond Mine benefits their pursuit of gold in two ways. The first is that they obviously weaken their opponents. If The Creed Brothers aren't one-hundred percent, they're easier to defeat. The second option is that it may cause the hot-headed young stars to demand a match, which means Gallus moves to the front of the line for a title opportunity. Whether fans will love or hate Gallus, their approach was smart.

Gallus and other WWE NXT UK stars appearing on the developmental program is certainly exciting, even if their future remains unclear. Regardless of whether these debuting and returning stars from NXT UK are moving to NXT full-time or if WWE is building to a new Worlds Collide event, fans will be hooked on what comes next.

