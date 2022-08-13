5 Former WWE Superstars who can return to face Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is regarded as one of the best WWE Superstars of all time, regardless of gender. She has had many incredible matches and notable moments throughout her decade in professional wrestling.

She's held over a dozen championships, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, which she has held six times each. The Queen has even succeeded in the tag team ranks, as she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka.

The second-generation superstar has been away from television for several months, but The Queen is sure to make a major impact when she's back in action. When she shows up again, who might she compete against? Who could she share a story with?

Could Charlotte Flair take on former WWE Superstars in the near future? Could The Queen take on legends? Might she battle a modern star who may return to WWE?

Below are five former WWE Superstars who could return to face Charlotte Flair.

#5. Hall of Famer Lita recently had a match against another Horsewoman

Charlotte Flair and Lita

WWE Hall of Famer Lita surprised the wrestling world when she revealed that she'd be participating in the 2022 Royal Rumble match after not wrestling for four years. On the RAW episode following the event, she appeared again and challenged Becky Lynch to a RAW Women's Championship match.

The two stars went toe-to-toe at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. After a great showing, Big Time Becks walked away with the win. The legendary Lita hasn't competed since.

It could be interesting if Lita comes back for another major match. After her bout with Becky, a logical opponent for the Hall of Famer's potential return is Charlotte Flair.

In the past, the Queen has made history with Lita's greatest in-ring rival and real-life best friend, Trish Stratus. Lita and Flair colliding just makes sense. Plus, the two interacted on the road to the Royal Rumble, so there's already groundwork for a match.

#4. Tegan Nox could potentially return to WWE

Tegan Nox competed in Europe, Japan, and the United States before signing with WWE in 2017. She faced several injuries during her time with developmental but also successfully competed in NXT, NXT UK, and in the Mae Young Classic.

The Welsh superstar was called up to the main roster in 2021 alongside Shotzi as a babyface tag team. The two found early success but never received a championship match before being split up during the draft. Tegan Nox was then released from her deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Shiniest Superstar hasn't yet competed on the independent scene since her release, so there's a chance that the company could re-sign the talented star.

If she makes a comeback, the highly likable star will make for a great opponent for a heel Charlotte Flair. Their personalities and characters couldn't be more different, making for an intriguing story.

#3. Mickie James could make a splash against Charlotte Flair

Mickie James

Mickie James started her incredible career in professional wrestling in 1999. In 2003, she signed a developmental contract and reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling. The talented star debuted on the main roster and captured several championships over the next several years.

The talented superstar was released in 2010, where she found success on the independent scene and in TNA Wrestling. She re-signed with WWE in 2016 until she was released a second time in 2021. James once again found success in Impact Wrestling and the independent scene, although she recently hinted that she might be done in the ring.

Before the legendary star hangs up her boots, she could have one last run with World Wrestling Entertainment. A feud with Charlotte Flair could be pretty exciting if she returned. Superstars like Mickie paved the way for the Women's Revolution, and they could use that as part of their story.

#2. Billie Kay could return to WWE

Billie Kay wrestled on the independent scene before signing with WWE in 2015. She reported to NXT and found her footing on the brand alongside Peyton Royce.

The two stars were called up to the main roster together in 2018. They found success and eventually won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The two talented stars were split up as a team in 2020. In 2021, both wrestlers were released from their contracts. Since being released, she has competed under her real name Jessica McKay.

With Triple H seemingly keen on re-hiring previously released stars, there's a chance that Billie could find her way back into the company. Due to Peyton being pregnant, Kay would be coming alone.

A feud with Charlotte Flair could be pretty entertaining if Billie does make a comeback. The IIconics made their main roster debut attacking Flair, so her return being against The Queen would be a full-circle moment.

#1. Trish Stratus may want a rematch

Trish Stratus wrestling Charlotte Flair

Trish Stratus last competed in a match three years ago at SummerSlam 2019. In what has since been called her last match, the former women's champion took on Charlotte Flair.

The two superstars had a great match together on a major stage. Trish looked just as good or maybe even better than she ever did. After a hard-fought bout, the WWE Hall of Famer submitted before getting a standing ovation.

While the SummerSlam bout makes for a great match, Trish has seemingly shown interest in getting back in the ring with the right opponent. Perhaps the right opponent is the person she lost to in her final bout.

A story could be told about Trish's loss eating away at her and the fact that she wants a major win to bookend her career. A rematch between the two stars could be stellar.

Fans pay their hard-earned money to witness Charlotte Flair in big-time matches. The Queen taking on any of these aforementioned superstars could offer incredible programming. If any of these legends and former superstars were to come back for a match or storyline, there's no doubt that the audience would be hooked.

Speaking of incredible programming, click here for the eight shows that are being added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy