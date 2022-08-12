8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Peacock and the WWE Network are a dream come true for many fans of professional wrestling. Gone are the days of fans needing VHS tapes or even DVDs if they want to check out action from the past or present, besides when wrestling airs on television. Instead, the content is just at their fingertips.

With a few clicks, fans can access thousands of hours of wrestling and wrestling-related programming thanks to the two streaming platforms. If subscribers want to view the entire history of Monday Night RAW, nearly thirty years of the hit program is available to watch. If a fan wants to check out Texas Championship Wrestling from the 1950s, it can be found in the archives.

Thankfully, the archives are constantly growing. This weekend alone will see eight shows coming to both platforms, including an entire season of a hit reality show. If a subscriber prefers some new in-ring action, they'll be covered. There's even a near-four hour long compilation scheduled to arrive on the Peacock and WWE Network apps soon.

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be streaming across platforms this weekend. The blue brand post-show is made available on Saturday mornings despite being recorded the night prior.

Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp typically host the program. Guest panelists often appear via video to join the conversation. The trio then breaks down the events from SmackDown. In addition to the hosts discussing the show, a handful of interviews filmed from the arena are also included. The superstars featured aren't typically revealed until SmackDown is on the air.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown featured Megan Morant interviewing three top stars from the blue brand. Shinsuke Nakamura, Shayna Baszler, and Kofi Kingston were the superstars who discussed thonents from SmackDown last week. You can check out their interviews in the video above.

#7. The entire third season of Miz & Mrs. will be added to the archives

Maryse and The Miz

Subscribers of either platform are in for a thrill when the full third season of Miz & Mrs. is added to the archives. The first two seasons of the hit USA Network original series are already available to be streamed.

Miz & Mrs. follows the husband and wife pairing of former WWE Champion The Miz and former Divas Champion Maryse as they journey through their wacky lives. The most recent season had episodes dedicated to their growing family, The Miz on Dancing With The Stars, and Maryse struggling with the decision to return to the ring.

You can see the list of the episode titles for season three below.

Invitation to the Dance Nobody Puts Miz in a Corner Miz-ter Perfect Miz’s Pity Party Fantasy Trip and Fall Back to Miz-ness A Miz’s Best Friend Merry Christmiz Ricky Balboa The Royal Return

The ten-episode season will be made fully available on both WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, August 12th.

#6. Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two videos from July will be added

Each week, WWE Network and Peacock add episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event to the video-on-demand library. Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown arrive after a thirty-day delay due to television rights. Meanwhile, Main Event is closer to a two-week delay due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

The July 25th, 2022 edition of Main Event will be added to both platforms on Saturday, August 13th. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali teamed up on the show to take on the oddball pairing of Akira Tozawa and T-Bar. Additionally, Asuka and Dana Brooke took on Carmella and Tamina.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 15th will be added to the video-on-demand services on Sunday, August 14th. The show featured more fallout from Money in the Bank and build towards SummerSlam. Adam Pearce also revealed the special guest referee for The Street Profits vs. The Usos on this offering from the blue brand.

#4. ICW & #3. wXw Wrestling, two indie show will be added to Peacock

Wolfgang in ICW

Two indie programs will be added to the archives of both streaming services on Saturday, August 13th. The platforms feature a wealth of content from Insane Championship Wrestling, wXw Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, and the now-defunct EVOLVE Wrestling.

ICW Fight Club is added to the archives on most weeks, but this time the Scottish promotion will offer Shug's Hoose Party 7 Night 1 instead. The event featured a King Of Insanity match along with a few title bouts. A dark match for the show featured NXT UK's Wolfgang battling ICW's Daz Black, but there's no word on if it will be included in these uploads.

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from Germany will also provide content on Saturday. We Love Wrestling #34 from June 12th will be added to both platforms. The event features the usual mix of wXw stars while also including AEW's Jonathan Gresham. He competed in an eight-man tag team match in the main event. Due to being contractually linked to All Elite Wrestling, his match may not be included in the video.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream on both platforms

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

NXT Level Up is back with another exciting thirty minutes of programming on Friday, August 12th beginning at 10 PM EST. As a reminder, NXT Level Up streams across both platforms, however, it won't be immediately added to the Peacock library after airing. The episode won't be added to the platform for over two weeks after first streaming due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

The program will feature three intriguing bouts this week. Two new superstars are set to make their NXT Level Up debuts. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will take on Chase U's Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. Chase is undefeated on the program with a 4-0 winning streak.

Myles Borne will take on the charismatic Ikemen Jiro in another match revealed for the show. Additionally, Legado del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez will be competing against NXT Level Up's Sol Ruca.

#1. A new WWE Network compilaton will be added to the archives

The Best Of WWE: UK Classics logo

A new compilation will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, August 12th. The video will be the latest entry in The Best Of WWE series. The program is typically hosted by Matt Camp and features a collection of curated content highlighting whatever theme the episode is about.

This edition of the compilation series is titled UK Classics. The special will highlight major matches and moments that have taken place in the United Kingdom ahead of the upcoming historic Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle event next month. You can check out the synopsis for the video below.

The British Bulldog battles Bret Hart in front of more than 80,000 die-hard members of the WWE Universe at Wembley Stadium. Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage go toe-to-toe at the first WWE UK event. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles and WALTER compete for championships in the greatest matches to take place on United Kingdom soil.

The video will feature a wealth of top talent both past and present, including The Rock, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The British Bulldog, AJ Styles, and Gunther. The run time listed for UK Classics is three hours and forty-two minutes.

A wealth of content will be made available on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. A full season of a hit reality show, new in-ring action, a month-old episode of SmackDown, and a compelling compilation await subscribers on either platform.

