Injured superstar returns, new champion crowned - 5 potential finishes for Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

A major match is scheduled to take place on WWE SmackDown. The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Ring General first captured the Intercontinental Championship on an episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania. The powerful Austrian defeated Ricochet on June 10th to claim the championship. With Nakamura stepping up to fight the big man, his biggest test to date stands ahead of him.

The bout between the two international sensations has been weeks in the making. Nakamura made it clear that he wants the title he once held back in his possession. To earn the opportunity afforded to him, The King of Strong Style defeated Gunther's right-hand man Ludwig Kaiser on two separate occasions.

Gunther intends to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a long time, but Shinsuke Nakamura makes for a serious threat. The phrase "The Irresistible Force meeting The Immoval Object" may describe the upcoming clash to perfection. Neither superstar will want to budge in their goal of being champion.

What will happen when the powerful Austrian battles the King of Strong Style on WWE SmackDown? Will fans see a new champion crowned? Could an injured star make his television return?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser could accidentally cost Gunther the title on WWE SmackDown

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have been a package deal for years now. The two were united prior to signing with WWE. They then became stablemates in NXT UK and their relationship continued on the NXT brand. They made their debut on WWE SmackDown on April 8, 2022.

Unfortunately, Kaiser has disappointed Gunther and paid the price by being on the receiving end of vicious chops. He's also been lambasted and verbally accosted by the big Austrian.

There's a chance that, despite his recent repercussions, Ludwig could let down Gunther once again. Kaiser might make mistakes in high-stress situations. With a superstar as talented as Shinsuke Nakamura, one mistake could be costly, and Kaiser may cost Gunther the gold by accident.

#4. Gunther could retain the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther smashing competition

Any fan or superstar who underestimates Gunther is making a big mistake. Of all the talented wrestlers WWE SmackDown has, The Ring General may be the last one somebody should overlook.

When Shinsuke Nakamura and the powerful Austrian clash on WWE SmackDown, Gunther may not even need Ludwig's help to retain his title. The Ring General is clearly adamant about having a long reign as Intercontinental Champion, so he's going into his upcoming bout laser-focused.

As talented as Nakamura is, Gunther is bigger, stronger, younger, and potentially just as quick. While Shinsuke may be more experienced, The Ring General is a veteran in his own right. The King of Strong Style may be overwhelmed. Don't be surprised if Gunther retains his championship.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser could cost Nakamura the win

Kaiser may do better than fans expect. While there's a chance that Ludwig Kaiser will mess up on WWE SmackDow and cost his leader the title, there's as much of a chance that the talented German superstar will do his job correctly. He may successfully aid Gunther in retaining his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Ludwig Kaiser is capable of being a competitor. He's a former NXT Tag Team Champion and has the potential to be a breakout singles star in his own right.

While he hasn't had the best of luck with Nakamura, he is Gunther's right-hand man for a reason. He's good at what he does and is dependable. Plus, who would want to suffer more of the ungodly chops that Gunther offers? Kaiser would be wise to make sure The Ring General walks away with the title.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura could defeat Gunther cleanly on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura

Gunther has vicious strikes and his power is matched by very few. At times, The Ring General appears unbeatable, but he can be defeated. It only happens on rare occasions, but it is possible.

Ilja Dragunov defeated the powerful big man on NXT UK to capture the brand's main title. Bron Breakker defeated Gunther prior to the Intercontinental Champion's move to WWE SmackDown.

While Shinsuke Nakamura has his work cut out for him, he is an extremely talented superstar. He's won the Royal Rumble, he's been NXT Champion, and he's held other gold in WWE too. If anybody can dethrone the intimidating Austrian, Nakamura may be the one to do it.

#1. Rick Boogs could show up to help Nakamura win the title

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

At WrestleMania 38, Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with Rick Boogs to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout went well for the Boogs-Nakamura tandem until Rick suffered an injury. Towards the end of the match, Boogs attempted to hoist both Jimmy and Jey up onto his shoulders at the same time, he tore his quad.

Boogs had to have surgery and it was revealed he could be out of action for six to twelve months. Despite that estimation, he has been working out like a mad man. He's clearly recovering well based on what he has shared on social media.

While it may be too soon for Boogs to return to action, he could still potentially show up on WWE SmackDown and alter the finish of the bout. He could either scare off Ludwig Kaiser from interfering or he could distract Gunther. Either way, he may aid Nakamura in defeating the Austrian.

What will happen when the two talented international stars collide on WWE SmackDown? Can Shinsuke Nakamura dethrone the bruising Gunther and capture the Intercontinental Championship? Stay tuned and find out.

