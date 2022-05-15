Rick Boogs provides an update on his recovery after getting injured at WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown star Rick Boogs has shared some good news regarding his recovery after sustaining an injury at WrestleMania 38.

He tore his quad during a tag team match with his partner Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos. While trying to lift up both superstars, his knee gave out, and he was unable to continue the match.

As a result, Nakamura was left on his own, and The Usos successfully retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. It was later revealed that he'd be out of action for an estimated six to twelve months.

On Saturday morning, Rick Boogs took to YouTube to share an update on his recovery, stating that he's ahead of schedule.

“It’s been a while fellas, I just wanted to give you an update here. There’s not much cool and exciting I can do in terms of power, horsepower, strength, and testing limits. I’m just doing machines at the gym, like a cookie-cutter right now, that’s all I can do. I can’t use the lower extremity, you know what I’m saying, the horse leg, I’ve gotta let that puppy heal…..It’s about physical therapy. As of right now, the goal this week for PT was 85 degrees knee flexion. Sticky Ricky accomplished 112 degrees knee flexion…I’m about a month ahead crushing it, setting PRs.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

You can check out the video below:

Rick Boogs assured the WWE Universe that he'll come back bigger, better, and stronger

After he sustained the injury, many fans and wrestlers sent their best wishes to Boogs on social media. In response to his well-wishers, the WWE Superstar took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

He stated that he'll return bigger, better, and stronger.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania,” he wrote on Instagram. “Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET.”

The match against the Usos was Rick Boogs' first at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, it didn't go the way he would have wanted it to. It remains to be seen when the superstar will return and whether he will reprise his role as Shinsuke Nakamura's tag team partner.

