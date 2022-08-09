"I feel I'm done in wrestling" - Former WWE Superstar Mickie James hints in-ring career may be over

Mickie James has hinted that her time in the ring may be over.

She began her career in 1999 on the independent scene before performing for IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. James signed with WWE in 2003 and wrestled in the promotion's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. She debuted as Trish Stratus' biggest fan on the October 10, 2005 edition of SmackDown.

Mickie James is a one-time Divas Champion and a five-time WWE Women's Champion. After exiting WWE, she served as the Executive Producer for NWA's first-ever all-female pay-per-view. She also captured the Knockouts Championship for the fourth time in her career.

WWE recently announced the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships, which begins tonight. A fan on Twitter asked James if the rumors about her returning to the promotion to team with Asuka are true. The 42-year-old denied the rumors and suggested that her days in the ring may be behind her:

"No. I feel I'm done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco !!!

Wrestling fans don't want Mickie James to retire

The "Hardcore Country" star made a cameo in WWE while she was the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. WWE typically doesn't work with competing promotions, and James revealed that she was grateful for the opportunity in an interview with Popculture:

"That opportunity was so humbling for me. It was really gratifying, on so many levels, because of everything on the last year that had happened, because of how I had felt about myself, even when I left WWE that last time. I was so grateful and I have so many emotions over that night," said James. H/T to Popculture

WWE fans are hoping that the former Women's Champion returns to the promotion once again. Other wrestling fans want her to have one final match in NWA or in IMPACT:

The majority of wrestling fans were shocked by her Tweet and hoped that the star wasn't serious when saying she's done in wrestling:

Do you think Mickie James will retire? Where would you like to see her have one more match if she returns to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

