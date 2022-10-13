New championship to be introduced, popular faction to break up - 5 possible directions for The Brawling Brutes following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

In the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been at war. It all culminated in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The team of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci took on the trio of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland for the second-ever match of this kind. The two stables used kegs, shillelaghs, and tables to unleash punishment on each other. Ultimately, The Brawling Brutes came out on top.

Following a major win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the group may move forward and do something new. They might continue their epic rivalry, but they may also move on to other opponents. There's also a chance they could contend for a new championship not yet introduced.

Below are five possible directions for The Brawling Brutes following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Sheamus may ask for one more match with Gunther after WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland had an incredible night at WWE Extreme Rules. The trio defeated Imperium and pinned Giovanni Vinci in the center of the ring. Unfortunately, The Celtic Warrior didn't have the same experience just one night prior.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus and Gunther had a rematch from their epic Intercontinental Championship bout at Clash at the Castle. The two men again fought an epic bout, but the match ended in controversy.

Sheamus had Gunther locked in a submission hold, and The Ring General tapped the mat twice. The former and fans believed that the Austrian submitted, but due to never tapping a third time, it didn't count. Gunther went on to retain the belt.

After such a chaotic finish and the big win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, a final rematch may be in the cards between the powerful European stars. Sheamus wants the Intercontinental Championship, which may be his chance to earn it.

#4. The trio may move to Monday Night RAW to fight The O.C.

The O.C. in battle on RAW

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson shockingly returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW to aid their former stablemate in The O.C., AJ Styles. This took place just two days after WWE Extreme Rules.

Like any other example of macho behavior, when someone tough comes around, others want to stand up and prove that they're tougher. Competition fuels professional wrestling.

The Brawling Brutes will likely wish to test their meddle against the toughest opponents. Given The O.C.'s success in the promotion, the bruising trio may move to Monday Night RAW to be their first challenger. It may end up being a three-faction war between The Brawling Brutes, The O.C., and Judgment Day.

#3. The Brawling Brutes may go their separate ways after WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The Brawling Brutes

The sad truth is that many tag teams and most factions don't last the test of time. The likes of Rock 'N Sock Connection and The Ministry of Darkness made an impact, but they rarely lasted.

There are exceptions to the rules, such as The New Day, who remained together even when on different brands, battling injuries, or chasing after singles championships. Still, more often than not, stables break up.

Following their big win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, The Brawling Brutes may go their own way. Butch has seemingly been transitioning back into being Pete Dunne. Meanwhile, Sheamus has experienced a surge in popularity, and Ridge Holland is improving every week. The three stars may chase singles success or even potentially clash.

#2. They could pursue a WWE Trios Championship

Six-man tag team wrestling is far from new to fans. The National Wrestling Alliance had six-man tag team titles dating back to the 1950s, and they were regularly defended in the 1970s. Modern promotions featuring the concept include All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

WWE could potentially introduce a Trios Championship of its own. The main roster boasts many factions ranging from The Bloodline to The Brawling Brutes to Imperium to Legado Del Fantasma. These four stables are all on the SmackDown brand alone. There are other stables on RAW and in NXT who could be called up.

If World Wrestling Entertainment decides to introduce Trios Championship, the Brawling Brutes would be top contenders. The tandem proved at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 just how capable they are when working together. They could even potentially be the inaugural champions.

#1. The faction may challenge The Bloodline in an attempt to win gold

The Bloodline

The number one goal for anybody in the professional wrestling industry in 2022 should be to join or compete against The Bloodline. The faction holds almost all the most prestigious titles in the business and features the biggest star in the wrestling world.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Meanwhile, The Usos hold the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The group is a target for virtually every superstar in the locker room.

Following their win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, The Brawling Brutes may begin to pursue The Bloodline. Butch and Ridge recently had an epic clash with The Usos on SmackDown, but Imperium stuck their noses in the bout.

If the rivalry with Imperium is over, The Brawling Brutes could defeat the twins. Plus, Sheamus will likely want to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He and Roman have fought in the past, so the two stars battling isn't unrealistic.

