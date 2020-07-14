WWE SmackDown: 5 possible endings for the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle

How will Matt Riddle versus AJ Styles end on Friday Night SmackDown?

Can Matt Riddle defeat AJ Styles to win his first singles title in WWE?

WWE announced that AJ Styles will defend his Intercontinental title against Matt Riddle this week on SmackDown. Fans will be wondering if WWE will give the Original Bro a championship win so early on in his SmackDown career.

WWE handed him two wins out of two on SmackDown, which is only adding fuel to the fire that he could be in for a big push which could start with him winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Of course, WWE putting the title on Matt Riddle so early in his career could be a mistake, especially with little build, but it would be a nice surprise for fans!

With that being said and the two Superstars set to face off on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, here are five possible outcomes for the match. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win when all is said and done.

#5 Match doesn't start as Matt Riddle is attacked on SmackDown

Matt Riddle could be a marked man on Friday Night SmackDown

It is very interesting that WWE would put Matt Riddle in an Intercontinental title match so close to Extreme Rules and it begs the question whether this is to set up something bigger. At this point in time, a loss is something both men cannot afford at the moment.

One creative way to do that would be to have Styles, or another heel, like King Corbin, attack Matt Riddle before the match, injuring him in the process.

If nothing else, this allows the company to do a match between the two at a bigger stage like SummerSlam and both men can avoid a loss on WWE TV. This is a match that deserves a bigger stage, especially with the title on the line.

