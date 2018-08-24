Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 possible feuds for AJ Styles if he retains the WWE title against Samoa Joe

Ali Siddiqui
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.55K   //    24 Aug 2018, 00:18 IST

A
AJ Styles has had a successful year so far as the WWE Champion.

AJ Styles won the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal last year in November. Ever since winning the title, Styles has defended it against multiple opponents like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena etc.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Recently Styles became the longest reigning World Champion exclusive to Smackdown Brand, breaking a 13-year old record set by John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL). Now that, AJ Styles’ reign nearing 300 days and the WWE 2K19 game approaching its release date, WWE Universe believes that AJ Styles’ reign is about to come to an end.

Right now, it looks like the Phenomenal One would drop his title to Samoa Joe on the 1000th episode of Smackdown Live.

Styles has enjoyed a successful run as a WWE Champion but every Championship reign has to end at some point and Joe looks like the perfect candidate to take the strap away from Styles.

If, however, Styles ends up coming out on top in his feud against Samoa Joe, there are still a lot of feuds left for the Phenomenal One as the WWE Champion that would keep his reign fresh and interesting.

Here, we will discuss five possible feuds for the WWE Champion if he retains against Joe. 

#5 Universal Champion at Survivor Series

S
WWE Champion AJ Styles battled the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last year

For the past two years, Survivor Series has been promoted as an event featuring a battle of the brands (Raw and Smackdown Live).

While Survivor Series 2016 featured just three inter-brand matches, last year’s Survivor Series featured seven Raw vs. Smackdown Live matches.

The event also featured WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion, as Styles faced off against Brock Lesnar.

If Styles holds on to his title until this year’s Survivor Series, we can see him face off against the Universal Champion, either Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman.

Now, if Raw is being represented by a top superstar like Reigns or Strowman, Smackdown Live needs to be represented by the superstar who “built the house” that is called Smackdown Live. 

1 / 5 NEXT
