5 Possible feuds for Aleister Black after being drafted to RAW

Vasanth FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 654 // 27 Oct 2019, 13:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black

Aleister Black has been one of the most unique characters in WWE for a long time. From the moment he stepped foot in NXT, he has enthralled fans with his dark, ominous character. After having a successful stint, he moved up to the main roster, forming a tag team with Ricochet. He made his main roster debut on RAW, moved to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-up before being drafted to RAW again.

Up until now, he's been having squash matches against local talents that may get stale soon. Looking at the RAW roster, it's not a doubt that there are many wrestlers he could pick a feud with and entertain fans. Therefore, WWE should soon give him meaningful feuds and help him connect better with fans.

He's capable of working any style comfortably as witnessed in NXT. He has a unique look and a solid backstory, therefore, it shouldn't be a trouble to get him over with the fans. With that said, here we will look at five big matches for Aleister Black.

#5 Aleister Black vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been focusing on giving the spotlight to younger wrestlers for the last few years. Once a legit main eventer, he now wants to establish the next generation and help them dominate the wrestling scene, just like he used to.

He recently helped Kofi Kingston look like a star and came out on the losing end of their feud for the WWE Championship. Ric Flair picked him to captain his team for the match at Crown Jewel, which was followed by Orton moving to RAW.

He doesn't have any other feud set in stone at the moment, and therefore he could work against Black following Crown Jewel. Black and Orton share a lot of similarities in terms of their evil nature. They both want to be on the top and will do anything to get there. Just imagine a moment where Orton does his RKO taunt only to find Black sitting cross-legged. It will surely enthrall the fans.

They've faced each other at live events in the past, so it's clear that WWE wants this feud to happen sometime. Orton could be the veteran trying to stay on top, whereas Black will look to wipe out anyone on his way to the top. If given enough time, this could be a WrestleMania worthy feud, where the torch is passed.

1 / 4 NEXT