5 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan over the summer

What could WWE's big summer plans for their bearded hero be?

Divesh Merani 26 May 2018, 20:35 IST

Daniel Bryan beat Jeff Hardy on Smackdown

Daniel Bryan is back doing what he loves and it's an incredible feeling. You cannot help but feel happy for him. After everything he has gone through, he deserves to be back in the ring. It's just poetic that his first match back was at Wrestlemania 34 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the venue of his greatest ever moment as a wrestler.

The fun part about this is that there is a whole array of talent ready to step-up and face the former Smackdown general manager. A large chunk of the NXT graduates entered the WWE main roster after Daniel Bryan wrestled his last match before his retirement in 2016.

The returning Bryan has already gotten a few matches under his belt on Smackdown, live events, and pay-per-views. He broke the record for the longest-lasting participant in Royal Rumble history at the Greatest Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen whether it will officially be recognized as an official Royal Rumble record.

Daniel Bryan has already faced the likes of Rusev, Jeff Hardy and Big Cass in singles action and there are many possibilities, with the abundance of talent in the Smackdown locker room, for him to have a blockbuster summer program. Here are five possible superstars who could face Bryan over the course of the summer.

#5 Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Almas was part of WWE's first five-star match in more than six years

He may have just debuted on Smackdown two weeks ago, but Andrade Cien Almas is an exceptional talent. He is basically what WWE wanted Alberto Del Rio to be, the new Latin star of the company. Almas is an upgrade from Del Rio, that's how good he is. His act with Zelina Vega was one of the hottest things in all of WWE in the past year.

A match with Daniel Bryan might be unlikely for now, but it would do wonders to put Cien on the map. The greatness the two of them can create is something fans should really look forward to seeing.

His NXT championship match with Daniel Bryan-esque figure Johnny Gargano in January was awarded 5 stars by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This was the first five-star match under the WWE banner since July 2011.

Almas is likely going to vie for the United States Championship and make the upper mid-card of Smackdown his own. When he is being prepared to ascend to the main event scene, Bryan would be the perfect opponent for him. A Summerslam match between the two would be a good use of both, as the match would be gold. A great match with Bryan could hot-shot Almas into world title contention, although the current main event scene is filled with heels.