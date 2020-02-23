5 possible feuds for Rusev on the road to WrestleMania 36

Rusev

As we are moving a step closer to WrestleMania 36 with each passing day, the excitement to see the 'Showcase of the Immortals' is increasing. It is that time of the year when different Superstars get to know who they might come up against at WrestleMania and here, we are going to talk about Rusev, who had an indifferent 2019.

He returned late last year after a long hiatus but the storyline he was involved in wasn't received well by the fans. Right now, there's nothing clear with regards to what he will be involved with at WrestleMania 36 and here, we take a look at five possible feuds for the Bulgarian Brute on the road to the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

#5 A feud with an NXT Superstar

The Archer of Infamy

For the first time in WWE's history, NXT as a brand will be involved in WrestleMania 36 and we already have one confirmed match for the night -- Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship.

So, it wouldn't be a surprise if someone like Rusev gets a feud with an upcoming NXT Superstar, as it would only benefit both parties involved. Rusev can elevate anyone he is feuding with and it would only do good for the NXT Superstar to be involved with a seasoned athlete like The Bulgarian Brute.

Someone like Damien Priest would be the ideal choice, but we could also see a completely unknown Superstar as well.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Final showdown?

Bobby Lashley has been feuding with Rusev since both of them returned to WWE programming, so it's only natural for one to expect this feud to continue, although no one is really interested in seeing it.

Despite all the hate we are seeing regarding this feud, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Vince McMahon books one final showdown between The Bulgarian Brute and The All Mighty at WrestleMania 36.

If this potential match takes place, at least this one time, Rusev should win as he has lost almost every time he has come up against Lashley.

