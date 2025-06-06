5 Possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank will witness the second main-roster showdown between Becky Lynch and Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. The latter defeated The Man to win the NXT Women's title a few years ago.

Lynch then turned on her supposed friend the day after WrestleMania because she dared to ally with Bayley. The two fought again at Backlash in one of the best WWE bouts of the year.

Since there's clearly more story to tell, their upcoming showdown feels like only the next step before a final battle. The next five finishes are possible for their heated match for the Women's Intercontinental title at Money in the Bank.

#5. Becky Lynch could win clean at Money in the Bank

As mentioned, Lyra is 2-0 against her former hero, Lynch. Gunther was 4-0 against Jey Uso before losing to him at WrestleMania. Zelina Vega is inexplicably 5-0 in matches against Chelsea Green.

Lynch is a bigger name than all of those stars, and won't be dropping many more matches. Since the stipulation is for Valkyria to raise her hand if she wins, that could play out as a possible finish.

If The Man does not cheat and cleanly defeats her countrywoman, Lyra will be more likely to raise her hand than if Lynch wins under shady circumstances.

#4. Lyra Valkyria could cleanly defeat Becky Lynch once again

Will Lyra Valkyria have her hand raised again at Money in the Bank? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Part of Lynch's anger stems from two losses to someone she considers below her. That mindset caused The Man's enmity to boil over, and a second loss only made things worse for Lynch.

She said she won their first main-roster meeting since she walked away after the loss. Valkyria did so as well, just after the post-match attack.

Valkyria has proven she can hold her own with the top women in WWE, and her feud with Lynch has helped her promo game evolve.

If officials are truly behind the current champion, she could decisively defeat her mentor/rival again, effectively ending the feud.

#3. Becky Lynch could cheat to win at Money in the Bank

Lynch has been driven to the breaking point due to her inability to defeat her countrywoman and former friend. Her rage almost came to a head at Backlash when she couldn't put Valkyria away.

The Man argued numerous times with the referee, almost to the point where she could have struck the official. If Valkyria keeps kicking out and withstanding Lynch's onslaught, it could force her to try and cheat.

That type of finish would protect the champion in defeat and give Valkyria grounds for a final showdown this summer.

#2. Bayley could return to help Lyra Valkyria win

Becky Lynch's heel turn was facilitated by her hatred of Bayley. Along with Damage CTRL, the former Hugger terrorized most of WWE's women's division on RAW and SmackDown.

The group debuted after Bianca Belair toppled Lynch at SummerSlam in 2022. They've also been on opposite sides of WarGames. Since Bayley's name has been a big sticking point, she could return to help Lyra if Lynch takes things too far.

Losing due to another person's intervention would also give a heel Lynch grounds to petition for one more shot. It would also segue into her next feud.

#1. A shady finish could lead to a huge stipulation match at Evolution

Lynch and Valkyria agreed that if Valkyria won, Lynch wouldn't get another shot at the Women's Intercontinental belt as long as Lyra was champion. This feels like a three-match feud, with Money in the Bank playing host to the second contest.

WWE can book many things to prolong the feud to a third PLE. Both stars could be counted out or simultaneously disqualified if they refuse to listen to the referee.

Lynch could force Lyra to strike her with a chair, earning a third shot by the non-title victory. To set up a final showdown, a false finish where both women are protected but neither wins could cap off their match at Money in the Bank.

