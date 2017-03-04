5 possible finishes for Bayley vs Charlotte at Fastlane 2017

Charlotte and Bayley are set to clash on Sunday and many see the bout as a foregone conclusion, but here's what could happen.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 10:42 IST

How will this match finish?

On Sunday, Bayley is set to make history as she defends her title for the first time against the chosen one, Charlotte Flair, at Fastlane 2017. In what should be a solid exhibition of women's wrestling, the two will lock horns in front of the Milwaukee crowd.

When Bayley won the Raw Women's Championship on Monday Night Raw, we saw the birth of a new main event star. However, many have said that the final stop before WrestleMania would be where her stardom would be truly born or decimated.

As Michael Cole lets us know every week, Charlotte is undefeated in title matches on pay-per-view. This places her as a heavy favourite for the bout on Sunday. Regardless of who is set to win, there are several ways the match could end that leaves both competitors looking strong going into WrestleMania.

Here are 5 possible finishes to the Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte match.

#5 Dana Brooke interferes

Charlotte has lost 1 match on PPV

Ever since her debut on Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke has been portrayed as Charlotte's little sidekick who does all her dirty work. Anytime she's appeared at ringside she's helped Charlotte cheat her way to victory.

Brooke has never been able to come into her own light as a performer as she's spent her career in the shadow of Charlotte.

As history has shown us, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Dana Brooke to give Bayley a quick punch when the referee's not looking, leading to a Charlotte victory. That's her role, that's what she does and that's what Queen Charlotte expects of her.