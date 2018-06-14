WWE Money in the Bank 2018: 5 possible finishes for Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

Who will get the win in Chicago?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 23:08 IST

The Sequel

While many fans aren't particularly interested in seeing it, Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass is currently scheduled to take place this Sunday at Money in the Bank in Chicago, Illinois. The first bout between these two saw the leader of The Yes Movement score a decisive victory, but now, the seven-foot monster is back for revenge.

Many members of the WWE Universe have been speculating as to what will go down when these two meet for the second time, and in reality, there are plenty of options on the table. Both men have a lot to lose, and while Money in the Bank may not be the biggest pay-per-view in the world, it certainly serves as an excellent opportunity for both men to gain some momentum heading into SummerSlam.

With that being said, here are five possible finishes for Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass at WWE MITB.

#5 Cass Wins Clean

Imagine the riots

While the overwhelming assumption is that Daniel Bryan will once again get the best of Big Cass, not all is quite as simple as it seems. Sure, they may be extending this feud purely because neither man has anything else to do right now, but it genuinely feels like Big Cass is someone that the machine wants to invest in. Because of that, perhaps we're in for a bit of a shock on Sunday.

If anything it'd be quite intriguing to see what Bryan would be like after being humbled by the big man. It's not like he wouldn't be able to rebound from a defeat like this, because he's done it plenty of times before. You'd probably need to put this match on towards the end of the show due to the risk of the fans hijacking the rest of the event, but the long-term story could be worth it.