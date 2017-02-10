5 possible finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg

Will Kevin Owens manage to retain his Championship at Fastlane?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 10 Feb 2017, 16:35 IST

Owens vs Goldberg was rumoured for weeks

It's fair to say that the WWE Universe has had a mixed reaction to the scheduled Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg bout at Fastlane. Some are excited at the prospect of a veteran going against a new star, meanwhile, others are terrified that it's simply a way for good old Bill to capture the Universal Championship and take it into his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Whichever camp you fall into, there's no denying that it's going to be a fascinating contest. Despite what some people may think, both men have a strong chance of leaving Milwaukee with the title, and there's actually a number of different ways the match could finish.

We're not saying it'll definitely be one of these five, but you'd have to believe that there's a good chance of it.

The card is only three matches strong right now, so it's not surprising that people aren't talking about it all too much, especially considering that Elimination Chamber is coming up this Sunday. Nonetheless, it will indeed be the final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania, so we'd better buckle up and get ready for what should be quite an enjoyable main event.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five possible finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg.

#5 Owens DQ

Will Owens worm his way out with the title via disqualification?

This is probably the least likely option, and ironically it's the one that will probably make people moan and groan more than any other. Goldberg is a fairly unstoppable monster so naturally one of the only ways to pull the wool over his eyes would be through cheating. As such, Owens causing a disqualification would probably the smartest thing he could do.

Logically it would lead to the match being restarted, but an intentional low blow followed by a pop-up powerbomb would be a pretty solid way to end the pay-per-view if you're an Owens fan. It would ensure that the belt stays on the Prizefighter, meanwhile, Goldberg and Lesnar's final grudge match at WrestleMania 33 can go ahead without the Universal Championship.

We move on to a move that would give Lesnar some long-term payback.