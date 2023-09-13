5 possible finishes for LA Knight vs. The Miz on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Following their match at WWE Payback 2023, LA Knight and The Miz are set to do battle once more on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

While it might be easy to write this rematch off as some sort of fly-by-night rinky-dink run-of-the-attempt to buy time until Fastlane, the bout has the potential to serve a meaningful purpose to the storyline.

As you sit and read what's almost all but guaranteed to be an exceptional passage to the masses, pull out your finest glass of Chardonnay or an ice-cold Sprite, and let's delve into the story.

#5. LA Knight defeats The Miz with a BFT yet again

WWE Superstar LA Knight

Some may know this already, but there was once a time when LA Knight worked for a wrestling promotion we know now as IMPACT Wrestling. Back then, Knight was known as Eli Drake, and while his finishing move was still known as Blunt Force Trauma, the name was practically the only thing that remained the same.

Back then, the idea was still to crank the head and drive his opponent's skull into Knight's knee. After that, he'd follow up with a discus lariat for the one, two, three. Those were simpler times, happier times. Nowadays, LA cranks the head and drives his opponent face-first into the canvas.

This was Miz's fate at Payback, and The A-Lister probably has another one coming if WWE wants to keep Knight's momentum afloat.

#4. The Miz redeems his loss from Payback and defeats LA Knight with a SCF

WWE Superstar The Miz talking to an invincible person who claims is John Cena

You may have noticed that The Miz has been mimicking certain traits and aspects of LA Knights' persona throughout this entire feud.

Some claim it's mind games, others say Miz is going through a bit of a mid-life crisis and should seek professional help. You've seen the recent episode of Miz TV with an invincible "John Cena," haven't you?

In all seriousness, The Miz's mirroring of LA Knight was present once again this week on RAW when the former two-time WWE Champion defeated Akira Tozawa after three Skull Crushing Finale. It should be noted that Miz mocked Knight's catchphrase by mouthing off "MIZ" before delivering the final SCF.

Get the idea?

#3. LA Knight wins with an assist from John Cena

WWE Superstar LA Knight

John Cena is set to return to the blue brand this week to be the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, but that doesn't have to stop him from thwarting The Miz's plan to settle the score with LA Knight.

As previously mentioned, Miz "confronted" Big Match John (at least in his own mind) during his Miz TV segment, where he blamed the 16-time World Champ for costing him his match with LA Knight at WWE Payback. What's stopping him from confronting him on Grayson Waller's talk show?

From there, the story may go something like this: Grayson Waller goes into his natural element of douchebaggery, and Cena checks him. Miz interrupts the Hollywood star in the midst of it.

The two trade disses while Waller stands there looking like a tool with about as much sagacity as a paper bag has. Grayson cheapshots John but quickly gets his comeuppance. Miz blindsides The Champ, and The Aussie Icon joins the assail. LA Knight shows up to save the day.

Later that night, Miz attempts to cheat to win. But wait. It's John Cena coming in to save the day. While it's too early to be certain, it sounds like a tag team match might be brewing for WWE Fastlane, don't you think?

#2. John Cena accidentally costs LA Knight, and The Miz picks up the victory

A random throwback photo of WWE Superstar John Cena

Stop the presses! Say it isn't so. Maybe a tag team match between Cena and Knight vs. Miz and Waller won't happen. Perhaps WWE sees value in pitting a hero against an anti-hero at Fastlane instead.

John Cena may have counted the pinfall victory for LA at Payback, but there was some noticeable friction between the two throughout the match and before the two shook hands afterward, as well.

Much like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Knight seems to be the type of guy who doesn't need or want friends. While Cena may respect that, Miz has been bringing his name up way too much for him not to be involved in some capacity.

What if the same scenario from the last entry plays out with an alternate twist? Perhaps Grayson Waller rears his head in the heat of the battle, and Cena comes down even the odds?

At that point, Waller sidesteps an incoming Cena, and Knight gets clocked instead. As per usual protocol, the ref doesn't see what transpired, and Miz capitalizes.

#1. LA Knight vs. The Miz II ends in a no-contest to set up something for WWE Fastlane

WWE Superstars The Miz, LA Knight, and John Cena

Well, folks. The article has come full circle. The score is tied 2 to 2 regarding who will be victorious... and that's precisely where it will stay.

Sometimes, a RAW/SmackDown match is meant to serve a different purpose in lieu of having a decisive winner. WWE Fastlane is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023. There's a chance the company wants to stretch things out until then.

This scenario sees The Miz and LA Knight duking it for a good 15 to 20 minutes (with those oh-so-dreaded picture/picture breaks included). Towards the latter part of the match, the two superstars brawl on the outside, and unbeknownst to them, the ref's count reaches ten. The fans boo. Miz and Knight get separated by officials, and we get stuck with a cliffhanger for a conclusion.

