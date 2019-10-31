WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 possible finishes to the Cesaro vs. Mansoor match

Monsoor vs. Cesaro at Crown Jewel

WWE’s first Saudi Arabian-born Superstar will once again get the chance to perform in his home country when he takes on 'The Swiss Cyborg" at Crown Jewel.

Mansoor received the biggest pop of the night when he won the first-ever 50-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown this Summer. This time around he'll get the opportunity to shine in a one on one contest. Cesaro is one of the best overall performers in the WWE which makes him an excellent opponent for the NXT rookie.

I like this match-up for a few of reasons:

Mansoor doesn't have a ton of experience in WWE. His longest one on one match lasted 6 minutes. In fact, he's only been on TV once since his win at Super ShowDown. Putting him with a seasoned vet like Cesaro is a smart move. He'll do everything he can to make Mansoor look good. Cesaro was actually eliminated by Mansoor in the closing moments of the Battle Royal in June, so it does make sense from a story line standpoint. Mansoor weighs roughly 190 lbs soaking wet. We could be in store for the longest Cesaro Swing in WWE history.

So who wins? We'll that could go down in a number of ways. Let's take a look.

#1 Cesaro wins in dominating fashion

Roman Reigns goes for a ride

On paper this is a mismatch. Cesaro has the advantage in size, strength, athleticism, and experience. It won't be as easy as tossing the former U.S. Champion over the top rope and claiming victory for Mansoor.

It would be incredibly realistic for Cesaro to just brutalize Mansoor from the opening bell to the closing Neutralizer. Maybe the young guy gets in a few lucky shots. Possibly a close 2 count on a surprise small package, but otherwise a total squash.

I don't see that happening. Mansoor may not get the win in front of his home crowd, but I don't think he'll get embarrassed.

