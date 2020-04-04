5 possible finishes to The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day & The Usos match at WrestleMania 36

Who will walk out of WrestleMania 36 as SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

We could see a potential heel turn or even some interference during the match!

The Miz & John Morrison will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is set to be one of the most unique spectacles in entertainment history. COVID-19 has stopped mass gatherings across the world, but Vince McMahon has refused to let these rulings put a halt to WWE programming. The boss was never going to allow such to affect his business, especially with WrestleMania on the way.

And we must give plaudits to the WWE as WrestleMania 36 has a stacked card that would match up to any of the previous Show of Shows. In particular, the ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships is set to be a show-stealer.

Here are 5 possible finishes The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day & The Usos

#5 The Usos grab the titles

The Usos could become 7-time tag team champions at WrestleMania

After returning from a short leave of absence, The Usos have spent most of their time supporting their cousin Roman Reigns in his battle against Baron Corbin. It’s only now the Samoan duo have returned to doing what they do best -- competing for the Tag Team Championships. At Elimination Chamber, The Usos came close to winning the titles as they were the last remaining duo alongside the champions. Unfortunately, they would find themselves being pinned by The Miz & Morrison, allowing the champs to survive an impossible scenario.

The Usos are too good a team to make the same mistake twice. They are one of the best tag teams in history, their chemistry is unrivaled, and a ladder match is where they feel at home. In typical super kicking fashion, The Usos could wipe out the other two teams, climb the ladder and become seven-time tag team champions. This would take them closer to breaking the coveted record held by 12-time champions, The Dudley Boyz.

