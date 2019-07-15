5 Possible main events for WWE SummerSlam 2019 after Extreme Rules

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 476 // 15 Jul 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events

WWE SummerSlam 2019 will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, August 11.

Although WWE is yet to announce any matches for the event, the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14 appeared to set up several possible encounters for the next ‘Big 4’ show on the WWE calendar.

The main event, for example, saw Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch retain the Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship against Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans, only for Brock Lesnar to spoil the party by successfully cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Rollins.

Elsewhere, Kofi Kingston defeated Samoa Joe to extend his three-month reign with the WWE Championship, while The Undertaker & Roman Reigns won a No Holds Barred tag team match against Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre.

With the outcomes from Extreme Rules in mind, let’s take a look at five matches that would be worthy of headlining this year’s SummerSlam.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Triple H and the McMahons announced in December 2018 that automatic rematch clauses no longer exist in WWE, which means Seth Rollins is not necessarily guaranteed another opportunity against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

However, given the circumstances, it would be extremely harsh on the former Shield member if he were to suddenly drop out of the Universal title reckoning following an impromptu 15-second match.

Charlotte Flair did not receive a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship when Bayley cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to win the title from “The Queen” in May, but she was at least given a chance to regain it by taking part in a #1 contender match on SmackDown Live.

In Rollins’ case, a rematch against Lesnar might not be fans’ preferred choice as the main event of SummerSlam – it went on first at WrestleMania 35, after all – but it feels like the next natural step to take in this ongoing storyline.

1 / 5 NEXT