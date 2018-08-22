5 possible match-ups for The Shield at WWE Super Show-Down

The Shield reunited

The Shield is back, and stronger than ever. The Hounds of Justice also reunited last year amid great fanfare, but it was a short lived reunion.

Reigns' injury, followed by Ambrose's surgery, resulted in a shortened second stint for the now iconic faction. Truly one of the greatest factions to have ever graced a WWE ring, Shield has faced the best of the best during their time.

All three individuals have reached the top of the mountain in WWE, having won every title WWE has to offer. Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship along with Rollins' IC Title win means that The Hounds of Justice currently rule over the red brand.

A match-up for the trio has been announced for WWE Super Show-Down at Melbourne Cricket Ground in October, and it will be interesting to see who they face.

WWE is not short on three man groups, this means there are some interesting options for The Hounds of Justice.

#5 The Wyatt Family

Will they reunite?

Shield announced their arrival by demolishing The Monster Among Men, this will not go down well with the former Wyatt Family member. Braun Strowman can cause huge destruction on his own, but a three on one assault is too much even for The Monster.

Bray Wyatt recently lost the tag title, and with Matt Hardy teasing a production role, The Deleters of Worlds team looks to be done and dusted. Wyatt has always failed to find success without his Wyatt Family members, therefore a reunion of sorts with Strowman could do wonders for his career.

Wyatt and Strowman will look for a third member to fit the bill, and WWE bringing up someone like Lars Sullivan to join the two will be an epic move. Wyatt, Strowman, and Sullivan would make a team which could send shivers down the spine of any WWE superstar.

