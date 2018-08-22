Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 possible match-ups for The Shield at WWE Super Show-Down

Mohit Kushwaha
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
5.98K   //    22 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

The Shield
The Shield reunited

The Shield is back, and stronger than ever. The Hounds of Justice also reunited last year amid great fanfare, but it was a short lived reunion.

Reigns' injury, followed by Ambrose's surgery, resulted in a shortened second stint for the now iconic faction. Truly one of the greatest factions to have ever graced a WWE ring, Shield has faced the best of the best during their time.

All three individuals have reached the top of the mountain in WWE, having won every title WWE has to offer. Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship along with Rollins' IC Title win means that The Hounds of Justice currently rule over the red brand.

A match-up for the trio has been announced for WWE Super Show-Down at Melbourne Cricket Ground in October, and it will be interesting to see who they face.

WWE is not short on three man groups, this means there are some interesting options for The Hounds of Justice.

#5 The Wyatt Family

Will they reunite?
Will they reunite?

Shield announced their arrival by demolishing The Monster Among Men, this will not go down well with the former Wyatt Family member. Braun Strowman can cause huge destruction on his own, but a three on one assault is too much even for The Monster.

Bray Wyatt recently lost the tag title, and with Matt Hardy teasing a production role, The Deleters of Worlds team looks to be done and dusted. Wyatt has always failed to find success without his Wyatt Family members, therefore a reunion of sorts with Strowman could do wonders for his career.

Wyatt and Strowman will look for a third member to fit the bill, and WWE bringing up someone like Lars Sullivan to join the two will be an epic move. Wyatt, Strowman, and Sullivan would make a team which could send shivers down the spine of any WWE superstar.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield New Day Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Mohit Kushwaha
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible shocks
RELATED STORY
7 most successful NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 Teams That Could Be Split Up Very Soon
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Pull Off in July
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons The Shield Reunion Didn't Work
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE stables of the past 5 years
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank...
RELATED STORY
7 huge missed opportunities to turn Roman Reigns heel 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why 2018 is already one of the weaker years in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us